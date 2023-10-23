Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, Market Share, and Trends Report with Forecast, 2023-2030 | Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market value is estimated at US$ 2,321.0 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global aircraft cleaning chemicals market is expected to grow exponentially. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing air travel, growing aircraft fleet, stringent regulations on aircraft cleanliness, and growing awareness of the importance of aircraft cleaning. Governments across the globe are implementing stricter regulations on aircraft cleanliness to ensure the safety and health of passengers and crew. This is driving the demand for aircraft cleaning chemicals that meet these regulations.

Moreover, manufacturers of aircraft cleaning chemicals are constantly developing new products that are more effective, environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient. This is making aircraft cleaning chemicals more attractive to airlines and other users.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons/Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the water-based segment is dominating the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market. Water-based aircraft cleaning chemicals are more environmentally friendly than solvent-based chemicals. They produce fewer emissions and are less harmful to aquatic life. Moreover, water-based aircraft cleaning chemicals are generally less expensive than solvent-based chemicals.

Based on end user, the civil aircraft segment is expected to dominate the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market. The global civil aircraft fleet is much larger than the commercial cargo aviation and military aircraft fleets. This means that there is a greater demand for aircraft cleaning chemicals for civil aircraft.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2,321.0 million Market Size Forecast US$ 3,378.7 million Growth Rate 5.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing air travel

Growing aircraft fleet

Stricter regulations

Growing awareness of the importance of aircraft cleaning

New product development Companies Profiled PPG Industries Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Callington Haven Pty Ltd.

Mcgean-Rohco Inc.

Arrow Solutions

Nuvite Chemical Compounds

Rx Marine International

Roovel Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ecosterile Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Anu Enterprises

RPM Technology, LLC

Alglas UK

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market include,

In September 2023, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) spinout WAYAKIT, a biotech company, partnered with Saudi Ground Services (SGS) to provide sustainable cleaning solutions for the airline industry.

In July 2023, Up & Away Aviation, which works with commercial airline and private aviation clients, was acquired by Unifi Aviation, a ground aviation services company that forms part of the Argenbright Group.

In July 2023, Unifi Aviation, the global aviation services business of the Argenbright Group, acquired Up & Away, one of the UK's leading aircraft services and private jet detailing businesses.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market growth include PPG Industries Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc. Callington Haven Pty Ltd., Mcgean-Rohco Inc., Arrow Solutions, Nuvite Chemical Compounds, Rx Marine International, Roovel Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ecosterile Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Anu Enterprises, RPM Technology, LLC, and Alglas UK, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market based on formulation type, application, and region.

Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Formulation Type Water based Solvent based Synthetic Bio-based Wax based

Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Civil Aircraft Commercial Cargo Based Aviation Military Others

Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market US Canada Latin America Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Report:

What will be the market value of the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market?

What are the market drivers of the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market?

What are the key trends in the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market?

Which is the leading region in the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market?

What are the major companies operating in the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market?

