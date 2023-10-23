Festi hf.: Buyback program week 42

In week 42 2023, Festi purchased in total 280,000 own shares for total amount of 50,645,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|42
|16.oct
|13:25:57
|70.000
|180
|12.600.000
|42
|17.oct
|13:11:59
|70.000
|180
|12.600.000
|42
|18.oct
|13:42:34
|30.000
|179,5
|5.385.000
|42
|18.oct
|13:55:14
|40.000
|179,5
|7.180.000
|42
|19.oct
|13:53:51
|70.000
|184
|12.880.000
|280.000
|50.645.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
In accordance with the reduction of the Company´s share capital, Festi held 2,003,286 own shares or 0.66% of issued shares before the purchase. Festi has now bought in total 2,283,286 own shares for 424,420,645 ISK and holds today 2,283,286 own shares or 0.75% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).