Festi hf.: Buyback program week 42

In week 42 2023, Festi purchased in total 280,000 own shares for total amount of 50,645,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 42 16.oct 13:25:57 70.000 180 12.600.000 42 17.oct 13:11:59 70.000 180 12.600.000 42 18.oct 13:42:34 30.000 179,5 5.385.000 42 18.oct 13:55:14 40.000 179,5 7.180.000 42 19.oct 13:53:51 70.000 184 12.880.000 280.000 50.645.000





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

In accordance with the reduction of the Company´s share capital, Festi held 2,003,286 own shares or 0.66% of issued shares before the purchase. Festi has now bought in total 2,283,286 own shares for 424,420,645 ISK and holds today 2,283,286 own shares or 0.75% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.