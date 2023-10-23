Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Ballerup, DENMARK

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 October 2023 to 20 October 2023:

  Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
16 October 2023  110,000  137,57  15,132,700
17 October 2023  110,000  136,64  15,030,400
18 October 2023  103,000  139,72  14,391,160
19 October 2023  108,000  138,59  14,967,720
20 October 2023  108,000  136,63  14,756,040
Accumulated for the period 539,000 - 74,278,020
Accumulated under the programme 539,000 - 74,278,020

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 13,065,551 treasury shares corresponding to 2.100% of the total share capital.

 

