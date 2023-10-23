Balloon Catheter Market Soars: Expected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2028 - Medical Advancements Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Balloon Catheter Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global balloon catheter market is expected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are significant amount of these catheters are used in medical diagnosis and therapy, such as for heart-related disorders and introduction of improved balloon dilatation catheters with high-pressure capacity.



Balloon Catheter Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global balloon catheter market by product type, raw material, indication, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Balloon Catheter Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Normal

Cutting

Scoring

Drug Eluting

Others

Balloon Catheter Market by Raw Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Balloon Catheter Market by Indication [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Balloon Catheter Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Balloon Catheter Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Balloon Catheter Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies balloon catheter companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the balloon catheter companies profiled in this report include:

Biomerics

Boston Scientific

A.V medical

Teleflex Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Balloon Catheter Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that nylon will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for high-pressure balloons made of nylon that can stretch between 100% and 800%.

Hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of this device in cases of chronic heart disease brought on by diabetes or high cholesterol and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients.

North America will remain the largest region due to the availability of major players, substantial demand for the product among the existing customers, and presence of advanced infrastructure, modern technologies, and supportive investment in the region.

Features of the Balloon Catheter Market

Market Size Estimates: Balloon catheter market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Balloon catheter market size by various segments, such as by product type, raw material, indication, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Balloon catheter market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, raw material, indication, end use industry, and regions for the balloon catheter market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the balloon catheter market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the balloon catheter market by product type (normal, cutting, scoring, drug eluting, and others), raw material (polyurethane, nylon, and others), indication (coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease), end use industry (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

