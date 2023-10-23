Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Speed Remains Major Bottleneck

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems estimated at US$933.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

More Than 10 nm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 1 To 10 Nm segment is estimated at 19.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $115.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR



The E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$929.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Scenario

E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Semiconductor Metrology/Inspection Competitor Market Share (in %): 2023

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Select Innovations

As "Digitalization of Everything" Creeps Through Every Facet of Modern Life, Semiconductors the Lifeblood of the Whole Concept Becomes the Most Chased After Commodity

The Semiconductor Decade is on its Way Guided by the Digitalization Wave: Digital Transformation (DX) Spending of Business Practices, Products & Organization (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021 Through 2025

Digital Transformation Across Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment Shapes a Robust Semiconductor Industry Vital to the Continued Evolution of Human Civilization: Global Semiconductor Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030

Semiconductor Manufacturing: A Brief Overview

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: Definition, Scope & Technology Overview

In-Line Wafer Inspection Technology - A Review

Advanced EBI Systems for Massive Metrology Over Wider Inspection Areas

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Here's How Dynamics of E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Is Tied to Semiconductor Manufacturing

Automated Wafer Inspection Gains in Prominence

With Digitalization Equaling Survival in the Present Pandemic Times, Wafers as the Heart of Electronics Will Grow in Demand, Bringing Wafer Inspection Into the Spotlight

This is How Wafers Are Beginning to Hog the Limelight

Migrating from Horse Power to Chip Power, Automotive Industry Steps Up Reliance on Semiconductor Chips & ICs: Automotive Electronics as a % of Total Vehicle Cost for Years 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Steps Up Reliance on Semiconductor Chips & ICs: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023

Exploding Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Pandemic Response & Resilience Strategy Pumps Up Demand for AI Semiconductors: Global Market for AI Chipsets (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Robust Renewed Spending on Industrial & Manufacturing Automation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Induced Disruptions Spurs Demand for Industrial Electronics: Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Ramping Up of Infrastructure in Datacenters Which Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation Drives Demand for Semiconductor Products & Solutions

Rising Demand for Datacenter Hardware Drives Demand Growth for Semiconductors: Global Datacenter Infrastructure Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024

Spiraling Chip Shortage & Urgent Focus on Expanding Production Capacity to Drive Investments in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Lead Times for Semiconductor Chips Continues to Rise: Average Lead Times for Chips In Weeks for the Years July 2017, July 2018, July 2019, July 2020, and April 2021

Global Installed Production Capacity of Integrated Circuits (ICs) by Wafer Size (In Millions of 200mm-Equivalent Wafers) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Market Demand to Benefit from the Higher Challenges Involved In Inspecting Reclaimed Wafers

Growing Use of Reclaimed Silicon Wafers Steps Ups the Onus of Quality Control & Inspection Technologies: Global Opportunity in Silicon Reclaimed Wafers (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Multi-Beam Inspection Technology Rises in Prominence & In Revenue Potential

Rise of Smart E-Beam for Defect Identification & Analysis in the Nanoscale Technology Nodes

Continued Technology Innovation Remains Crucial for Future Growth

Investments on Traditional Technology Nodes on the Rise, MB Writers and MPC Solutions Register Growing Adoption

E-Beam Inspection Technology: Speed Remains Major Bottleneck

