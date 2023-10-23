Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Poised for Robust Growth Amidst Aerospace and Automotive Industry Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market based on by Raw Material, Thermoplastic Resin [Polyether Ether Ketone, Polyetherimide, polyaryletherketone, and Others], Application and Region - Trends & Forecast: 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon thermoplastic composites market is experiencing a significant upswing, driven by key growth factors in the aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors. The International Civil Aviation Organisation's commitment to curbing greenhouse gas emissions within the aviation industry has propelled the adoption of stringent aircraft emission requirements for new aircraft, thereby contributing to the market's robust growth during the research period.

Furthermore, the burgeoning aircraft production in emerging economies like China and India is fueling a substantial increase in demand for carbon thermoplastic composites throughout the assessment period.

During the forecast period, the global carbon thermoplastic composites market is poised to capitalize on the increasing demand for fuel-efficient automotive products, reinvigorating the automobile industry. Concurrently, the escalating demand for single-aisle aircraft is driving substantial expansion in the aerospace and defense sectors worldwide, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers and industry leaders.

Key highlights of the report include:

Vital Growth Drivers: The report underscores the crucial factors propelling growth and generating opportunities in the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market. Segmented Market Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of market growth is presented, segmented by various market segments. Past and Present Trends: The report offers insights into past and current trends in the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market, enabling informed decision-making. Competitive Analysis: In-depth competitive analysis, including key strategies and capabilities of major players in the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market, is provided.

This report serves as an invaluable resource for industry stakeholders seeking to gain a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape in the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market.

