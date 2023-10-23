Stem Cells Market Size to Surpass USD 39.94 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9%

Pune, India, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stem cells market size was valued at USD 13.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 15.07 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 39.94 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Stem cells are a type of cell category from which other cells with special functions are generated. Stem cell therapy is emerging as a promising treatment option for many life-threatening diseases. A rising number of medical researchers are conducting in-depth clinical trials to study the possible applications of these types of cells. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for advanced therapies, thereby boosting the stem cells market growth.

Key Industry Development:

April 2022: STEMCELL Technologies and Applied Cells, Inc. collaborated to supply a highly effective cell separation solution that utilizes a combination of STEMCELL Technologies’ EasySep cell separation kits and Applied Cells’ MARS.

Key Takeaways:

Pluristyx, Inc. and Stem Genomics cooperated. Through this collaboration, the iCS-digital PSC test from Stem Genomics will be used to assess the genomic stability of Pluristyx's PSC lines.

To create fully differentiated islet cell treatment that produces insulin for patients with Type 1 Diabetes, Lonza and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated partnered. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is researching the treatment.

Cellular Origins and ScaleReady USA, a joint venture of Bio-Techne, worked together. Through the partnership, ScaleReady USA will use a cellular-based robotic system to automate the production processes for gene and cell therapy.

For the purpose of continuously growing and maintaining multipotent human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs) in an environment under control, PromoCell GmbH introduced the PromoExQ MSC Growth Medium XF.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

PromoCell GmbH (Germany), AcceGen (U.S.), Bio-Techne (U.S.), Cellular Engineering Technologies (U.S.), Merck KgaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 39.94 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 15.07 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 190





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Uses of Stem Cells in Research & Therapeutics to Fuel Market Growth

Stem cell products have a wide range of applications, such as research and development of cutting-edge therapies, such as regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine is an emerging medical science branch that restores the normal functions of patients suffering from severe injuries or chronic ailments. These cells are becoming an integral part of regenerative medicine as they are a promising cell source. This factor is expected to amplify the market growth.

However, regulatory complications and ethical concerns associated with stem cells may stifle market growth.





Segmentation:

Increasing Demand for Promising Regenerative & Stem Cell Therapies to Boost Use of MSCs

Based on cell type, the market is segmented into Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs), Adult Stem Cells (ASCs), and induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs). The Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) segment dominated the stem cells market share in 2022 as MSCs are being increasingly used in clinical research trials to create reliable regenerative and stem cell therapies.

Research Applications Segment Leads Due to Stem Cells Wide Applications in Research

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into research and clinical. The research segment captured a dominant share of the global market in 2022 as the number of research activities that use stem-cells as a potential cure is increasing at a strong pace.

Pharma & Biotech Companies to Increase Product Use to Treat Chronic and Rare Diseases

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment captured the largest market share in 2022. These firms are conducting in-depth clinical trials to develop stem cell therapies that can treat rare and chronic diseases.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





By Cell Type

Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs)

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

By Application

Research

Clinical

By End-user

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America (By Cell Type, Application, End-user, Country/Sub-Region)

Europe (By Cell Type, Application, End-user, Country/Sub-Region)

Asia Pacific (By Cell Type, Application, End-user, Country/Sub-Region)

Latin America (By Cell Type, Application, End-user, Country/Sub-Region)

The Middle East & Africa (By Cell Type, Application, End-user, Country/Sub-Region)





Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and focuses on crucial areas, such as leading cell types, applications, end-users, and competitive landscape. It also provides valuable insights into the market trends, drivers, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from these factors, the market report also covers several other factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.





Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Due to Rising Volume of Research & Development Activities

North America dominates the global market as the region is witnessing a strong rise in the quantity of R&D activities to create novel therapies. Moreover, other factors, such as launch of advanced products and growing approval of stem cell-based treatments will help the regional market grow.

Europe is expected to register a major CAGR during the forecast period due to growing investments in R&D initiatives by key market players to treat rare disorders.

Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies, and Merck KGaA to Dominate Market Due to Strong Product Portfolios

STEMCELL Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. dominate the market with their expansive and reliable product portfolios. They are also focused toward expanding their product range for stem cell culturing and cell therapy through acquisitions and collaborations.





