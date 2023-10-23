Global Women's Shirts and Blouses Market Set to Flourish, Reaching $173.46 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Shirts and Blouses Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Distribution Channels - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Women's Shirts and Blouses is experiencing robust growth, driven by changing fashion trends and increased consumer spending. According to recent research, the market was valued at USD 110.86 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 116.51 billion in 2022 to USD 173.46 billion by 2030, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Women's shirts and blouses, made from a variety of materials including cotton, polyester, and cellulosic, offer a wide range of options in terms of sleeve lengths, necklines, colors, and patterns, catering to both comfort and style. The demand for these clothing items, particularly among working women globally, is on the rise. The market is benefiting from affordable branded designs and rapid production associated with the fast fashion segment. However, it is important to note that fast fashion practices may lead to low-quality products and environmental waste.

The market is also expected to thrive due to continuous advancements and product launches, driven by shifting global fashion trends. Automation in the apparel industry is increasing production efficiency while reducing costs. Strategies such as expansions, joint ventures, and partnerships by major players are also anticipated to stimulate market growth. However, environmental concerns related to pollution remain a significant challenge, leading to trends of upcycling, recycling, and reuse that could potentially limit market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Changing Fashion Trends: The market is influenced by evolving fashion trends, prompting manufacturers and retailers to invest in research and development for new designs, high-quality materials, and streamlined production processes. This trend also reflects consumers' preference for sustainable and ethically produced clothing. Increased Consumer Spending: Growing consumer spending is driving demand for both luxury and mass-market clothing. Manufacturers and retailers are offering diverse styles to cater to varying consumer preferences.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on Fiber Outlook, Distribution Channels, and region. Fiber Outlook includes Polyester, Cotton, Cellulosic, and Others. Distribution Channels consist of Offline and Online options. The market is regionally divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Analysis by Fiber Outlook:

In 2022, the polyester sector dominated the global market, primarily due to its extensive usage in the textile industry.

The cellulosic segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by increasing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

Analysis by Distribution Channels:

In 2021, the offline distribution channel accounted for approximately 80% of the market share, preferred for reliability and direct product inspection.

The online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by convenience and ease of use, especially among younger demographics.

Regional Insights:

Europe holds a dominant position in the global market, driven by economically developed nations and evolving fashion trends.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, with significant contributions from China and India due to a burgeoning population and increasing disposable income.

Key Drivers and Challenges:

Changing fashion trends and increased consumer spending are driving market growth.

Fluctuations in raw material prices and changing consumer preferences are challenges that need to be addressed.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market includes established players and numerous small and medium-sized enterprises. Key players are focusing on product introductions, sustainable and ethical fashion practices, and expanding their online presence.

Emerging Trends:

Sustainable and ethical fashion practices are gaining momentum, with manufacturers adopting eco-friendly materials and ethical production processes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $116.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $173.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

