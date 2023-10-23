SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 42

In week 42 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 2,574,275 own shares for total amount of 31,191,155 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|16.10.2023
|09:32
|300,000
|12.40
|3,720,000
|42.142.527
|17.10.2023
|09:38
|300,000
|12.35
|3,705,000
|42.442.527
|17.10.2023
|14:09
|300,000
|12.30
|3,690,000
|42.742.527
|17.10.2023
|15:18
|229,275
|12.20
|2,797,155
|42.971.802
|18.10.2023
|09:45
|300,000
|12.20
|3,660,000
|43.271.802
|18.10.2023
|09:50
|70,000
|12.20
|854,000
|43.341.802
|19.10.2023
|15:02
|750,000
|11.95
|8,962,500
|44.091.802
|20.10.2023
|11:30
|325,000
|11.70
|3,802,500
|44.416.802
|2,574,275
|31,191,155
|44,416,802
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 41,492,527 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 25,898,284 own shares, which corresponds to 13.38% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 330,204,825, or 66.04% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.29% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.