Plasma Fractionation Market Size to Surpass USD 53.33 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2%

Pune, India, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plasma fractionation market size was USD 30.64 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow from USD 32.75 billion in 2023 to USD 53.33 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the 2023-2030 period.

The plasma fractionation process is used to treat and manage immunodeficiency diseases. Protein components, such as fibrinogen, prothrombin complex, thrombin, and others, play a major role in managing diseases. It is used to treat immunological disorders, congenital metabolic deficiencies, trauma, and other life-threatening diseases.

Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled "Plasma Fractionation Market, 2023-2030".





Key Industry Development:

March 2023 – Grifols, S.A. established a manufacturing facility in Marburg, Germany, with an expanded manufacturing capacity for human plasma therapies.

Key Takeaways:

The growth of the plasma fractionation market is being driven by the increasing demand for plasma-derived therapies, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the technological advancements in plasma fractionation.

The plasma fractionation market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

The key players in the plasma fractionation market are Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, CSL Behring GmbH, Kedrion SpA, and Biotest AG.

These companies are investing in research and development, new product development, and mergers and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

The plasma fractionation market is facing some challenges, such as the rising cost of healthcare, the increasing regulation of medical devices, and the need for more skilled healthcare professionals.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Major players in the plasma fractionation market are CSL (U.S.), Grifols, S.A (Spain), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Kedrion S.p.A (Italy), Octapharma (Switzerland), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.), Biotest AG (Germany), LFB (France).





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 53.33 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 32.75 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 182





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products to Augment Market Growth

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The launch of new technologies by leading market players is expected to bolster market growth. Also, the rising incidences of immunodeficiency disorders are expected to fuel market development and expansion during the projected period. Furthermore, surging demand for plasma-derived medicinal products bolstered the market reach in developed and developing countries.

However, the emergence of recombinant therapies as an alternative to plasma-derived medicines may hinder market growth.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Product

Albumin

Immunoglobulin Intravenous Immunoglobulin Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

Coagulation Factors Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen Concentrates Others

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Application

Immunology & Neurology

Haematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Immunoglobulin Segment to Dominate the Market Due to Its High Demand for Key Diseases

By product, the plasma fractionation market is categorized into immunoglobulin , albumin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors, and others. The immunoglobulin segment is anticipated to dominate the global market due to rising product demand. Also, the immunoglobulin segment is further sub-segmented into intravenous and subcutaneous immunoglobulin. The dominance is due to the high demand for IVIG products for primary and secondary immunodeficiency diseases.

Immunology & Neurology Segment to Lead Market Due to High Adoption of Plasma Proteins

Based on application, the market is segregated into immunology & neurology, haematology, critical care, pulmonology, and others. The immunology & neurology segment held a dominant market share due to the increasing adoption of plasma proteins.

Hospitals & Clinics to Dominate Global Market Due to Rising Demand for Plasma Products in Medical Procedures

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is projected to grow significantly owing to increasing demand for plasma products in numerous medical procedures.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides thoroughly analyzed data on recent trends and developments in the market. Also, the drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the projected period are mentioned further in this report. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global market expansion is highlighted in the report, along with recent developments introduced by the key market players. Furthermore, regional insights on segmented market areas are provided, along with a list of key market players.





Regional Insights:

North America Holds Dominant Market Share Due to Rising Technical Advancements

North America is set to dominate the global plasma fractionation market share due to increasing technological advancements. Some other factors involve major companies that augment the market with technologically advanced plasma-derived therapies and products, impacting market growth positively.

Europe held the second position in the market owing to the growing occurrence of immunodeficiency and bleeding disorders and increasing investments in these systems in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Various Strategies Allows Companies to Secure Their Industry Footing

The leading market players in plasma fractionation implement different strategies to improve their business performance. The companies have been spending on R&D activities and focusing on on opening new plasma collection centers in various countries.





FAQ’s

How Big Is The Plasma Fractionation Market?

Plasma Fractionation Market Size Is USD 32.75 Billion in 2023.

How Fast is the Plasma Fractionation Market Growing?

The Plasma Fractionation Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





