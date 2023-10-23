United States Recreational Vehicles (RV) Industry Report 2023: RV Manufacturers, RV Retail Dealers, and RV Parks & Campgrounds Market Performance and Forecasts, 2021, 2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Recreational Vehicles Industry: RV Manufacturers, Dealers & RV Parks" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new Marketdata study examines the $48 billion U.S. recreational vehicle industry and its three components: RV Manufacturers, RV Retail Dealers, and RV Parks & Campgrounds.

This comprehensive analysis covers the market's historical performance, spanning from the 1980s to 2020, offering insights into growth trends. It also provides estimates for the years 2021 and 2022, along with an outlook for 2023 and 2027, including forecasts and market structure.

Additionally, it delves into the key economic metrics of RV producers, RV dealers, and RV parks & campgrounds, highlighting factors such as top 50 market share, distinctions between single and multi-unit firms, and ratios based on company and establishment size, as well as state market potentials.

Furthermore, the report examines the profound impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on industry operations and sales. It explores customer demographics, major industry trends, and presents findings from industry surveys conducted by prominent organizations such as the RVIA, Winnebago, and others.

The RV industry achieved unprecedented milestones in 2021 despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers, in pursuit of safe vacation alternatives, drove the industry to record revenues and shipments. This marked a significant turning point, as a newer and younger demographic embraced the RV lifestyle.

However, the rapid growth experienced during this period proved to be unsustainable, resulting in a decline in RV shipments and sales in 2022. This downward trend extends into 2023, with reduced RV prices and demand. Nevertheless, this decline is being partially offset by an increased interest in RV rentals, used vehicles, and RV sharing.

The RV industry is known for its susceptibility to boom and bust cycles, as RVs are considered discretionary purchases that can be deferred or canceled. Looking ahead, the industry's prospects for the next four years remain positive, particularly as the number of RV parks continues to grow.

Additionally, this report provides in-depth profiles of key competitors in the industry, offering insights into their revenues and market positions. The major players covered include Thor Industries, Winnebago, Forest River Inc., Kamgrounds of America, Lazy Days, and Camping World Holdings.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction & Scope of the Study

Information sources and methodology used

Nature of the Industry

Definition and 3 industry segments: RV manufacturers, dealers, RV Parks: no. of operators, industry centered in Indiana, boom & bust cycles

Towable RVs vs. motorhomes

Customer Demographics: profiles of Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennials, age and Income of RV buyers, usages, buyer metrics

RV Destination and Use Statistics: miles drive, national parks, preferences, etc.

10 most visited Parks & national parks in 2019

Key Industry Statistics: number of existing and new chiropractors, education, no. of Americans treated by DCs, etc.

Major Industry trends: Falling sales off peak year, permanent RV living, RV sharing, RV sizes, increased competition, privatizing state parks, environmental concerns.

Industry Size, Growth, Forecasts

Summary: Various sources for estimates of industry $ size, Marketdata rationale for industry revenues (RV dealer sales, RV parks & campgrounds), Census data, short and long-term industry revenue growth

Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale

2020 Performance: Effects of The Pandemic: Analysis & discussion, BLS payroll data, Marketdata estimate of industry receipts

2021 Performance: Discussion of effects of the pandemic (new cohort of customers who want to work remotely, industry shift, demand spike

2022 Performance: Analysis, demand still strong but down from peak levels, registrations and revenues decline, rentals market emerges

2023 Outlook: Analysis & discussion: possible recession, high interest rates, RV prices falling, positive/negative factors, outdoor camping activities increasing (Winnebago consumer survey results), Key Findings of 2023 North American Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report

2027 Forecast: Long-term outlook: Analysis & discussion, demand factors, Marketdata estimate of industry receipts.

Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth.

Recreational Vehicle Sales, By Type - key metrics

Industry Economic Structure & Operating Ratios

RV Manufacturers Segment

Industry definition and main products, towables vs. motorhomes

Industry size & growth: discussion of factors affecting demand, seasonality, cycles

Covid-19 pandemic effects on the industry in 2020-2022, RVIA shipments data, outlook

Industry Trends - 2022: discussion of inflation, supply chain shortages, pricing, mark-ups, RVs as an economic bellweather

Major Competitor Profiles

(Company description, history product lines/brands, historical/current revenues, 2022 performance, recent developments, management outlook and opinions)

Winnebago Industries

THOR Industries, Inc.

REV Recreation Group

Forest River Inc.

RV Dealers Segment

Discussion & Analyses

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry

Number of establishments in 2020

Industry snapshot: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020: no. of estabs., receipts, employees

Labor costs & productivity, sales/payroll ratios: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Avg. receipts per establishment: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Avg. receipts, avg. payroll, avg. no employees: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Major Competitor Profiles

(Company description, history product lines/brands, historical/current revenues, 2022 performance, recent developments, management outlook and opinions)

Lazy Days

Camping World Holdings

RV Parks & Campgrounds Segment

Discussion & Analyses

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry

Number of establishments in 2020

Industry snapshot: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020: no. of estabs., receipts, employees

Labor costs & productivity, sales/payroll ratios: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Avg. receipts per establishment: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Avg. receipts, avg. payroll, avg. no employees: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Major Competitor Profiles

(Company description, history product lines/brands, historical/current revenues, 2022 performance, recent developments, management outlook and opinions)

Kampgrounds of America

Reference Directory

List of RV industry trade associations, journals, special industry reports, websites, other key contacts - address & phones

Companies Mentioned

Camping World Holdings

Forest River Inc.

Kamgrounds of America

Lazy Days

Thor Industries

Winnebago

