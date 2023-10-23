Dentures Market Size to Surpass USD 3.56 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3%

Pune, India, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dentures market size was USD 2.17 billion in 2022 Market is projected to grow from USD 2.31 billion in 2023 to USD 3.56 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2030. Dentures are personalized tools to replace teeth and restore an individual’s appearance and oral functions.

They are prepared from pink acrylic stimulating gum tissue, and teeth are produced using plastic or porcelain. The increasing number of edentulism and periodontal diseases has increased the demand for dentures worldwide.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Dentures Market, 2023-2030.”





Key Industry Development-

February 2023 – Dental Axess and Oqton partner to optimize their whole production workflow for the crowns, Removable Partial Dentures (RPDs), and other products. The partnership will automate production with the help of AI-driven software.





Key Takeaways :

Suspension of Dental Procedures amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Negatively Impact the Market

Growing Trend of Cosmetic/Aesthetic Dentistry to Augment Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Digital Dentures Anticipated to Fuel Market Growth

Rising Geriatric Population Anticipated to Boost Market Development

High Cost of Premium Products to Restrict Market Growth in Emerging Economies

Growing Number of Acquisitions to Boost Market Growth





List of Key Players Present in the Report:

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

SHOFU INC. (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc (Kulzer GmbH) (Germany)

Modern Dental Group Limited (China)

JH Dental Care (India)

VITA Zahnfabrik (Germany)





COVID-19 Impact-

Increased Conversion of Hospitals into COVID-19 Centers During Pandemic Hindered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth. The increased conversion of numerous hospitals into COVID-19 treatment and isolation centers worldwide hampered the dentures market growth during the pandemic. For instance, according to the ClinicalTrials.gov study, 37.7% of cancer surgery, 81.7% of benign surgery, and 25.4% of elective caesarean sections were canceled or postponed worldwide in 2020.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.56 Billion Base Year 2022 Dentures Market Size in 2022 USD 2.17 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 131 Segments covered By Type, By Usages Type, By End User





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide to Drive Market Growth

The increasing geriatric population worldwide has led to increasing demand for dentures driving the market growth during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population is attributed to the rising demand for treatment of acute and chronic oral health conditions leading to increased demand for artificial teeth. The rising periodontal disease cases among the adult population also drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of dentures due to their difficult manufacturing process and the high materials costs will hamper market growth during the forecast period.





Segments-

Increasing Edentulism Cases to Boost the Complete Segment Growth

By type, the market is divided into complete and partial. The complete segment held the dominant market share in 2022. The segment’s growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the aging population and rising edentulism cases in the aging population worldwide.

Rising Dental Procedures to Propel Removable Segment Growth

Based on usage, the market is segmented into removable and fixed. The removable segment held the largest market share in 2022 owing to the increasing number of dental procedures due to the economic benefits and high patient preference toward removable dentures. The increased number of new removable products worldwide will boost the segment’s growth during the forecast period.





Increasing Number of Dental Hospitals & Clinics to Drive Market Growth

By end-user, the market is classified into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. The dental hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2022. The growth was attributed to the increasing number of dental and orthodontic clinics and the presence of many dentists associated with clinics and hospitals.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.





Regional Insights-

Increasing Awareness Regarding Dental Services to Drive Market Growth in Europe

Europe dominated the market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increased spending on dental services. Key regional players' rising adoption of advanced technologies also drives market growth during the forecast period. The increased awareness regarding the types of dental products and dental services in the region augments the market growth in the region.

North America is expected to witness a significant dentures market share during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and the growing number of edentulism patients in the region.





Competitive Landscape-

Rising Key Players’ Focus on New Product Development to Boost Market Growth

The increasing focus of key players on developing new products will drive market growth during the forecast period. The rising mergers and acquisitions between key market players will also drive the market growth during 2023-2030. For instance, Dentsply Sirona acquired Israel’s Datum Dental, Ltd. to strengthen its product portfolio. The other players, including SHOFU INC., are continuously developing novel products to strengthen their distribution channel globally.





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Edentulism by Key Countries/Regions Technological Advancements in Dentures New Product Launch, By Key Players Key Industry Development - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dentures Market

Global Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Complete Partial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Complete Partial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Complete Partial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…





FAQs :

How big is the Dentures Market?

The global dentures market size was USD 2.17 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.31 billion in 2023 to USD 3.56 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2030.

What are the key factors driving the Dentures Market?

The rising incidence of periodontal diseases and the aging population are major factors driving market growth.





