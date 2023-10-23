Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 19.09 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.8%

Pune, India, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market size was USD 5.20 billion in 2022 and expected to grow USD 19.09 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancements to improve non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) capabilities will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, 2023-2030.”





Key Industry Development:

April 2021 – BioReference Laboratories, Inc., a subsidiary of OPKO Health, acquired the U.S. Ariosa centralized laboratory prenatal testing business from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to expand NIPT offerings.





Key Takeaways:

The CDC reports that Down syndrome, also known as trisomy 21, is the most prevalent chromosomal anomaly, impacting approximately 1 in 700 infants born in the United States.

Genetic Technologies Limited, an Australian company, revealed in July 2022 its expansion into the European and Indian markets through the acquisition of U.S.-based EasyDNA.

Non-invasive tests have been established as the standard screening method for pregnant women in the Netherlands.

In a recent news article from NBC News, it was reported that the average age of women in the United States who are giving birth has risen from 27 to 30.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), YOURGENE HEALTH (U.K.), Natera (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America (U.S.), Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH (Germany)





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 19.09 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 6.07 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Product, Technology, End User, and Region





Segmentation:

Increasing Number of Lab-Based Tests to Drive Segment Growth for Consumables & Reagents

By product, the market is segmented into consumables & reagents and instruments. The consumable & reagents segment will hold a major non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing number of lab-based tests performed globally and the increasing launch of new test kits.

Rising Use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to Drive Market Growth

Based on technology, the market is classified into next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarray, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and rolling circular amplification. The next-generation sequencing segment dominates the market due to the increasing use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in different clinical applications to detect the risk of fetal chromosomal anomalies.

Growing Innovative Technological Advancements to Propel Segment Growth

By end-user, the market is divided into hospitals and clinical laboratories. The clinical laboratories segment dominated the market during the forecast period. The growing advancements in innovative technologies providing safe and effective prenatal tests for chromosomal abnormalities drive the segment’s growth in the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





By Product

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments

By Technology

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Rolling Circular Amplification

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Driving factor:

Growing Product Innovations to Propel Market Growth

Several companies continuously focus on developing advanced technologies to detect genetic disorders in babies, boosting the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market during the forecast period. The companies are partnering to develop advanced non-invasive prenatal tests to strengthen their market positions. Many countries are adopting screening policies for detecting chromosomal abnormalities by including non-invasive prenatal screening tests.

The lack of adequate reimbursement policies for tests and lower per capita healthcare spending may hamper market growth during the forecast period.





Regional insights:

Rising Penetration of NIPT to Drive Market Growth in North America

The North American market stood at USD 2.66 billion in 2022 and dominated in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising penetration of non-invasive prenatal testing and the growing incidence of Down syndrome in newborns across North America.

Europe is estimated to experience significant growth during the projected period. The growing launch of new products by key players and the strong reimbursement framework of NIPT to boost market growth in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Growing Key Players Focus on Product Launches to Drive Market Growth

The increasing focus of key market players on launching new and innovative products and increasing adoption of robust research & development activities to strengthen their market position to drive market growth. The increasing adoption of new product offering strategies by major players will boost market growth during the forecast period.





FAQs

How big is the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market?

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market size is USD 6.07 billion in 2023.

How fast is the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market growing?

The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





