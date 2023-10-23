Energy Efficient Windows Market Size, Outlook: Analysing the 8.9% CAGR and USD 25.2 Billion Projection by 2030

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 11.65 Billion in 2021 energy efficient windows market will reach USD 25.2 Billion by 2030. Energy-efficient windows offer light, ventilation, and warmth in addition to improving aesthetics and reducing the need for artificial heating and cooling. Effective windows maintain a comfortable temperature in the building when combined with any other heaters or cooling operations, air conditioning needs, and other heating requirements.



Key Insight of the Energy Efficient Windows Market



North America emerged as the most significant market, with a 10.84% market revenue share in 2021.



North America dominated the market, with a market share of around 10.84% in 2021. It is as a result of many forms of continued government financial aid. Market dominance in this region is related to the United States. In Canada and Mexico, the official transition to energy-efficient windows has started. It is projected due to government support and the overall economic recovery.



The double-glazing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.02% over the forecasted period.



Over the projected period, the double-glazing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.02%. To reduce heat transfer, it has two windows that are separated by a gas or vacuum-filled space. In order to keep a steady temperature inside of houses and businesses while reducing outside heat flows, demand may rise.



The residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.46% over the forecasted period.



Over the projected period, the residential segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.46%. This market's growth is attributed to a high demand for window replacement, which is caused by the standard single-pane windows' thermal inefficiency and air leakage issues.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The expanding global construction industry



Government initiatives like those promoting energy-efficient building, zero-energy building, and others are helping the global construction sector support significant increase. The US government has developed a new energy standard called "Energy Star" that promotes the usage of energy-saving techniques. The primary energy consumers in buildings are lighting, refrigeration, space cooling, space heating, ventilation, and water heating. The government has suggested providing incentives to boost energy-efficient windows in order to lessen carbon footprints. As a result, more than 80% of all window sales are Energy Star-related. The rising demand for construction in the region will be fueled by favourable infrastructure investment indices throughout Asia-Pacific. The projected time should also move towards these items to reduce consumption rate, particularly in Europe & Asia Pacific, due to the regulatory environment, which has imposed strict restrictions and criteria for energy preservation.



Some of the major players operating in the energy efficient windows market are:



• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• YKK AP, Inc.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Masco Corporation

• Builders First source, Inc.

• Associated Materials LLC

• Schott AG

• Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

• Central Glass Co., Ltd.

• BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Double Glazing

• Triple Low-E Glazing

• Others



By Application:



• Residential

• Commercial



By Region



• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



