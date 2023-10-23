South America Emerges as a Growing Hub for Gas Separation Membranes, Driving Regional Energy Efficiency

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Separation Membrane Market by Material Type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas separation membrane market size is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028 from USD 1.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The demand for gas separation membranes is increasing due to the need for clean energy. Gas separation technology encompasses a variety of methods and processes used to separate different gases from gas mixtures based on their unique properties, such as size, solubility, chemical reactivity, or molecular weight. This technology has numerous applications across various industries and is crucial for processes ranging from gas purification and environmental protection to energy production and healthcare.

Spiral wound is the second largest in terms of value amongst other modules in the gas separation membranes market, in 2022

Spiral wound gas separation membranes consist of a sandwich-like structure where a selective membrane material is wrapped around a permeate tube, and this assembly is then spirally wound around a central core. This design optimizes the surface area for gas separation within a compact and modular form. The feed gas mixture flows into the space between the membrane layers, and gases selectively permeate through the membrane while others are blocked.

Nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment is the second largest in terms of value amongst other applications in the gas separation membranes market, in 2022

Gas separation membranes are crucial in both nitrogen generation and oxygen enrichment processes. In nitrogen generation, these membranes selectively separate nitrogen from the ambient air, ensuring the production of high-purity nitrogen for applications like food packaging and electronics manufacturing. Conversely, in oxygen enrichment, the same membranes selectively allow oxygen to pass through, resulting in an oxygen-enriched stream used in healthcare applications such as oxygen concentrators. These membranes contribute to the efficiency and reliability of gas production, benefiting industries that rely on precise gas compositions for various purposes, from industrial processes to medical treatments.

South America is the third fastest growing in the gas separation membranes market in 2022

Gas separation membranes play a crucial role in South America's energy landscape by enabling the efficient separation of gases, particularly in the region's burgeoning natural gas and petrochemical industries. These membranes, typically made from advanced materials like polymeric or ceramic compounds, are employed in various applications such as natural gas processing, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen production. In South America, they contribute to the region's efforts to harness and process its rich natural gas reserves more efficiently, reduce greenhouse gas emissions through carbon capture initiatives, and produce clean hydrogen for emerging clean energy applications, thereby bolstering the continent's energy security and sustainability while supporting economic growth.

Premium Insights:

Growing Demand for Gas Separation Membranes in Emerging Economies to Drive Market.

Polyimide & Polyaramide to be Largest Segment of Market.

Plate and Frame to Lead Market During Forecast Period.

Carbon Dioxide Removal to be Largest Application of Gas Separation Membranes.

India to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Membranes in Carbon Dioxide Separation Processes. Growing Demand in Nitrogen Generation and Syngas Cleaning. Rising Environmental Regulations and Stringent Emission Standards.

Restraints:

Technical Disadvantages Over Other Gas Separation Technologies. Plasticization of Polymeric Membranes in High-Temperature Applications.

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Clean Energy. Development of Mixed Matrix Membranes.

Challenges:

Upscaling and Commercializing New Membranes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

