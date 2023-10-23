By 2030, Demand for Synthetic Biology Market Will Surpass $85.97 Billion at 27% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Synthetic Biology Market is valued at USD 12.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 85.97 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Overview of Synthetic Biology Market:

The Synthetic Biology Market is a thriving industry at the intersection of biology and technology, reshaping the way we perceive and utilize biological systems. This dynamic market encompasses the design and construction of novel biological parts, devices, and systems, with applications ranging from pharmaceuticals and agriculture to environmental solutions. The market is driven by an increasing demand for sustainable and innovative solutions across various sectors. With the global population's continued growth and environmental challenges, the potential for synthetic biology to address these issues has never been more evident.

Market Dynamics:

Growing Investment: A surge in investment in research and development activities within the field of synthetic biology is a significant driver of market growth. The pursuit of cutting-edge technologies and discoveries has led to increased financial support.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions: The world's growing environmental concerns are propelling the market. Synthetic biology offers sustainable solutions in various industries, such as biofuels, green chemicals, and bioremediation.

Customization and Precision: The ability to tailor biological organisms for specific applications has gained immense traction. This customization enhances product quality, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Regulatory Frameworks: Evolving regulatory frameworks and guidelines for synthetic biology applications play a pivotal role in market dynamics. These guidelines help ensure the responsible and safe use of this technology.

Global Collaborations: Increasing collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players are fostering innovation and the development of groundbreaking solutions.

Top Players in the Global Synthetic Biology Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Ginkgo Bioworks (US)

Amyris (US)

Precigen Inc. (US)

GenScript (China)

Twist Bioscience (US)

Synthetic Genomics (US)

Codexis (US)

Synthego (US)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

OR

Top Trends in the Global Synthetic Biology Market:

Biofuels and Sustainable Energy: The market is witnessing a substantial trend toward the development of biofuels as an alternative to traditional fossil fuels. This approach aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

CRISPR-Cas9 Advancements: The continued advancement of gene editing technologies, particularly CRISPR-Cas9, has opened new avenues for precision engineering of biological systems.

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: Synthetic biology is transforming the healthcare industry with the production of biopharmaceuticals, gene therapies, and drug development.

Agricultural Innovation: In agriculture, the market is trending towards genetically modified organisms (GMOs) designed to resist pests, improve crop yield, and address global food security concerns.

Environmental Remediation: The application of synthetic biology in bioremediation and environmental cleanup is gaining traction, providing eco-friendly solutions to pollution problems.

Challenges:

Ethical and Safety Concerns: The deliberate manipulation of living organisms raises ethical questions regarding the potential consequences of unintended outcomes.

Regulatory Hurdles: Navigating complex and evolving regulatory landscapes can be cumbersome for businesses operating in this sector.

Intellectual Property Issues: Protecting intellectual property rights is challenging due to the rapid pace of technological innovation and the potential for overlap.

Market Opportunities:

Disease Eradication: The development of gene therapies and precision medicine holds great potential for eradicating diseases with a genetic basis.

Bioproduction: Synthetic biology can enhance the efficiency of bioproduction processes, leading to cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing.

Global Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation

Global Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation

By Tool

Enzymes

Synthetic Cells

Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

Cloning Technology Kits

Xeno-nucleic Acids

Chassis Organisms

By Technology

Sequencing

Cloning

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Bioinformatics

Microfluidics

Nanotechnology

Site-directed Mutagenesis

Measurement and Modelling



By Application

Medical Application

Industrial Application

Environmental Application

Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration

Food and Agriculture



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the investment landscape shaping the future of the synthetic biology market?

What role does regulatory oversight play in the growth of the market, and how is it evolving?

How are ethical concerns regarding synthetic biology addressed within the industry?

What are the most promising applications of synthetic biology in the healthcare sector?

How is the agriculture industry harnessing synthetic biology to address global food security concerns?

What are the leading trends in gene editing technologies, particularly CRISPR-Cas9?

How is synthetic biology contributing to environmental remediation and sustainability?

What challenges and opportunities does the market offer to businesses operating in the synthetic biology sector?

Regional Analysis

North America plays a pivotal role in the global synthetic biology market. The region boasts a strong presence of key market players, research institutions, and a robust ecosystem for innovation. The United States, in particular, is a hub for synthetic biology research, development, and commercialization.

With a well-established infrastructure and a favorable regulatory environment, North America has seen significant growth in synthetic biology startups and investments. The region is at the forefront of biopharmaceutical development, green chemistry, and industrial biotechnology, fostering a highly competitive market landscape.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.70 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 85.97 Billion CAGR 27% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Novozymes A/S, Ginkgo Bioworks, Amyris, Precigen Inc., GenScript, Twist Bioscience, Synthetic Genomics, Codexis, Synthego, Creative Enzymes, Eurofins Scientific Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/synthetic-biology-market-1255/customization-request



Blog: