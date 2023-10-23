Global Environmental Consulting Services Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 with Focus on Almost 200 Key Players Including Bechtel, 9 Foundations, AECOM, and BGC Engineering USA Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Environmental Consulting Services Market to Reach $65.1 Billion by 2030

The global Environmental Consulting Services market was valued at approximately US$35.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a projected size of US$65.1 Billion by 2030. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

One of the segments within the market, known as Site Remediation, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.4%, reaching a market size of approximately US$21.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Water & Waste Management segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next 8 years.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Environmental Consulting Services market, offering insights into annual sales figures in US$ Million from 2014 to 2030. It categorizes the market into various segments.

In terms of regional analysis, the U.S. Environmental Consulting Services market was valued at approximately US$14.8 Billion in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a market size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 10.1% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

The report also includes historical data from 2014 to 2021 and future projections from 2022 to 2030, segmented by geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. These analyses are supplemented by percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR) and a 16-year perspective on the market, highlighting trends and the distribution of value revenue for select years within this timeframe.

Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at rates of 5.4% and 6.9%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. In Europe, Germany is expected to experience a CAGR of approximately 7.9%.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Environmental Consulting: An Overview

A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good News for Environmental Consulting Services: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

COVID-19 to Eventually Expedite Uptake of Environmental Consulting Services

Resumption in Commercial Real-Estate Activity to Make Environmental Consulting Services Market Move Forward after COVID-19-Led Brief Hiatus

Commercial Real-Estate Trends Bode Well for Environmental Consulting Services

Opportunities with Return to Work Scenario

Digitalization & Renewed Focus on Efficiency Gives New Lease of Life for Environmental Consulting Services

Competition

Environmental Consulting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Set to Witness Burgeoning Growth

Factors Driving the Environmental Consultancy Services Market

The Tech Edge for Environmental Consulting Firms

Environment & Sustainability Take Precedence Post-Pandemic

COVID-19 Pushes Sustainability From Just Plans & Strategies to Action: Global Market for Sustainability Technologies (In US$ Billion) Year Market Size (In US$ Billion)

The Global Push for Sustainable Development to Drive Demand for ECS

Sustainability Trends for the Near Future

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Trends to Boost Growth of Environmental Consulting Services

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Climate Change Supports Demand for Environment Consulting Services

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2022

Managing Risks of Climate Change Drive Investments in High-Quality, Low-Carbon Businesses

COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts

Digital Transformation Gains Momentum

Data Management, Visualization, & Software Integrations Become More Relevant

Evolving Approaches in Field Data Collection and Real-Time Monitoring

UAVs Find Wider Usage in Environmental Consultancy Operations

AI Redefines Consulting Services

Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues

Digitalized Reporting & Submissions Accelerate the Process

GIS Enabling Environmental Consultancies deliver Greater Efficiencies in Projects

Emphasis on Effective Biodiversity Management Augurs Well

Ongoing Emphasis on EIA to Widen the Addressable Market

Rising Demand for Water and Waste Management Consulting Services

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Increasing Role of Water and Waste Management Consulting Firms

Site Remediation Consulting Services Get Popular

Digital Transformation - The Need of the Hour for ECS Providers for Remediation

Rise in investments in Smart Cities to Drive Demand

With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region

Robust Demand for Environmental Consulting Services in Construction & Chemical Industries

Recovery in Construction Sector, Post 2020 Boosts Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

