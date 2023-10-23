Flexible Battery Market Size to Rise at USD 2.8 billion, with a CAGR of 30.1% Between 2023 and 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global Flexible Battery market is poised to register a 30.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 , expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.8 billion. As of 2023, the market is likely to total US$ 341.15 million. Flexible batteries are gaining traction, thanks to their convenience, durability, and application across a broad end-use spectrum.



Flexible lithium and lithium-ion batteries are used to power several medical devices. An increase in usage of portable medical devices is projected to spur the Flexible Battery market growth in the future. Most portable medical devices require lightweight batteries with a reasonable charge capacity and energy density. Lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries are widely employed to power portable medical devices owing to their high energy density and lightweight.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85437

Another application area is in wearable electronics. Wearable electronics is a rapidly growing field that involves the integration of electronic devices and sensors into clothing and accessories that can be worn on the body. This technology has many potential applications, including healthcare monitoring, fitness tracking, personal safety, communication, and entertainment.

Flexible batteries offer a range of benefits in robotics, including improved form factor, weight savings, conformability, and enhanced safety. These characteristics make them particularly well-suited for a wide variety of robotic applications, from wearables to industrial and field robots.

Competitive Landscape

The following market players hold considerable sway in the global Flexible Battery ecosystem:

Blue Spark Technologies

BrightVolt Inc.

Enfucell Oy

Flexel

Imprint Energy

LG Chem Ltd.

LG Energy Solutions Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Leading manufacturers are investing significantly in research and development activities to improve the performance and efficiency of their foldable/flexible batteries. They are developing new materials and manufacturing processes that can help improve Flexible Battery's energy density, lifespan, and safety.

Key Market Developments

Market Player Key Development(s) Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. In October 2023, Samsung SID Co. Ltd. announced the establishment of its 2 nd U.S. StarPlus Energy Gigafactory in Kokomo, Indiana.

U.S. StarPlus Energy Gigafactory in Kokomo, Indiana. The facility is expected to enhance its production of electric vehicle batteries throughout North America. LG Energy Solutions Inc. LG Energy Solutions is set to introduce a new residential energy storage system in the United States in November 2023.

The LG Energy Solution enblock S is a stackable modular residential ESS which provides tailored flexibility to meet energy capacity requirements.

Key Takeaways from the Flexible Battery Market Report

By type, laminar lithium-polymer batteries accounted for 40% of the total demand in 2022.

By end-use, consumer electronics is likely to be the key utilizer of foldable/flexible batteries.

Chargeable flexible batteries are expected to be highly sought after in the coming decade.

As of 2022, the market for foldable/flexible batteries was valued at US$ 267 million.

The market is expected to expand by over 8x from 2023 to 2031.



Key Drivers Spearheading Flexible Battery Sales

As electronic devices become smaller and more compact, traditional rigid batteries may not fit or function optimally. Flexible batteries can be custom-shaped to fit into tiny, unconventional spaces within these devices, making them essential for compact and wearable electronics.

The growth of wearable technology, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and electronic textiles, has created a significant demand for flexible batteries. These devices require batteries that conform to the body’s shape or the fabric.

Research and development in materials science have led to improvements in the energy density, flexibility, and durability of flexible battery technologies, making them more viable for commercial use.



Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85437

Flexible Battery Market Regional Profile

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share from 2023 to 2031. The region constituted a 45.3% share in 2022. Expansion in the electronics sector and a rise in the adoption of portable medical devices are fueling market expansion in the Asia Pacific.

North America and Europe are attractive markets for foldable/flexible batteries due to the increase in adoption of drones in these regions. Demand for foldable batteries is high in North America, which is a key market for foldable electronics, including foldable phones, tablets, and laptops. The region is also home to some of the world's largest technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

Key Market Segments

Type

Laminar Lithium-polymer Battery

Thin Film and Printed Battery

Flexible Zinc-carbon Battery

Advanced Lithium-ion Battery

Chargeability

Chargeable Flexible Battery

Single-use Flexible Battery

End-use

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Smart Packaging

Transportation and Logistics

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Flexible Battery Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85437<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com