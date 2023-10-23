Construction Robots Market revenue to reach USD 2 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction robots market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 20%from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 2 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 228 million in the year 2022. Automated robots are used to carry out tasks as diverse as bricklaying, steel truss assembly, and concrete laying with varying degrees of success leading to increasing sales. The development and innovations in technology are escalating the market growth. Nearly 584,000 robotic devices were bought in 2022. Sales of robots will make up around 34% of all robot sales by 2025. 88% of businesses worldwide plan to include robotic automation in their infrastructure. The use of autonomous vehicles and excavators for mining is the most visible deployment of robots in large-scale construction projects. For example, a California startup built robots, which has launched a giant Autonomous Construction Robot to speed up the construction of utility-scale Solar Farms to accelerate the transition towards cleaner energy and protect workers from unsafe conditions in the future. Redshift estimates that from now until 2050, the construction sector will need to construct 13,000 structures every day to accommodate the seven billion people who are anticipated to live in cities.

The construction robot market refers to the growing use of robotic technology in the construction industry. These robots are designed to perform a wide range of tasks to make construction processes more efficient, safer, and cost-effective. The construction robot market encompasses various types of robots and automation systems tailored for construction applications.





The adoption of collaborative robots will be driven by an increase in the focus of building companies on reducing material resources and waste during construction. In addition, Autodesk points out that it is difficult to obtain precise data on waste produced at a typical construction site, but several construction organizations believe that almost 30% of the total weight of building materials transported to a construction site is wasted. The growth of robots in the construction sector will be facilitated by shortening project durations. It can be used for a variety of flexible manufacturing processes, e.g. by material transportation, welding, milling, cutting, drilling, painting, and even bricklaying. Automated building solutions are expected to become a key driver in the years ahead, as infrastructure needs increase and they will be an important influence on the construction robots market. For the sake of an expected 7 billion people living in cities, Redshift estimates that from now on industry will have to construct 13,000 buildings a day by 2050. Moreover, collaborative robots are used for performing multiple tasks that need accuracy.

Construction Robots Market: Regional Overview

The global market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Labor Shortages and Increasing Demand for Automation to Drive the Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The construction robots market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The Asia Pacific region faces an acute shortage of skilled labor in the construction industry. This labor gap has led construction companies to seek automated solutions that can perform tasks efficiently and consistently. According to a report, the construction industry in Asia Pacific is expected to face a shortage of approximately 12.3 million skilled workers by 2025, further driving the need for automation. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing unprecedented urbanization and infrastructure development. Mega-cities, high-speed rail networks, and smart buildings are becoming increasingly common, necessitating advanced construction technologies. Safety remains a paramount concern in the construction industry. Robots can undertake hazardous tasks such as demolition, working at heights, and handling heavy materials, thus reducing risks to human workers. Governments across the Asia Pacific region are promoting automation and technology adoption in construction through policies, incentives, and funding. These initiatives encourage construction companies to invest in robotic solutions.

Growing Efficiency and Project Acceleration to Propel Growth in the North American Region

The North American construction robots market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. The North American construction industry is undergoing a significant transformation with the integration of construction robots. These innovative robotic solutions are catalyzing efficiency, safety, and productivity in construction projects across the region. Construction robots are proven to expedite project timelines and enhance overall efficiency. Their capacity for continuous operation reduces project durations, which is a significant advantage for construction companies. A study revealed that contractors using robotics and automation in their construction processes reported a 30% reduction in project schedules. Safety concerns remain paramount in the construction industry. Robots can take on high-risk tasks, such as working at heights and in hazardous environments, reducing the exposure of human workers to potential accidents. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the construction sector consistently ranks among the industries with the highest number of workplace fatalities, underscoring the need for safer construction practices. Governments in North America are actively promoting the adoption of automation and robotics in construction through policies, regulations, and financial incentives, further driving industry adoption.

Construction Robots, Segmentation by Type

Traditional Robot

Robotic Arm

Exoskeleton

Amongst these segments, the robotic arm segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The adoption of innovative technology was supported by trends within the construction industry, which included better design, faster construction, and standardized designs. As demand increases, market players operating in the robot arm segment must keep developing and designing new and innovative products. For instance, the Meca500 robot arm is by far the smallest, most compact of all six-axis industrial robots. And it's the most precise, too. Meca500 is a plug-and-work automation component unlike most of the industrial robots that are generally complex stand-alone systems. Precision and repeatability are paramount in construction, and robotic arms excel in delivering these qualities. Construction companies seek automation solutions that can execute tasks with exceptional accuracy. The construction industry is grappling with a shortage of skilled labor. Robotic arms can perform tasks with remarkable efficiency, making them a valuable asset in mitigating workforce shortages.

Construction Robots, Segmentation by Application

Public Infrastructure

Commercial & Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling & Demolition

Amongst these segments, the commercial & residential segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Commercial construction projects often involve intricate designs and strict timelines. Construction robots are crucial for streamlining complex tasks and adhering to demanding schedules. A study reports that 98% of large construction projects experience cost overruns, with 77% being significantly delayed. Automation can mitigate these issues. Labor shortages are particularly acute in commercial construction. Robots boost productivity, enabling construction firms to optimize their existing workforce. Commercial projects often need to meet stringent regulatory requirements. Construction robots help ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations. Regulations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards in the United States underscore the importance of safety and compliance in commercial construction. The increasing demand for housing, especially in urban areas, is driving residential construction. Robots can help meet this demand more efficiently. Affordability remains a concern for homebuyers. Construction robots can help control costs, and with labor shortages, they ensure homes are built more efficiently.

Construction Robots, Segmentation by Function

Demolition

Bricklaying

3D Printing

Concrete Structural Erection

Finishing Work

Doors & Windows Installation

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global construction robots market that are profiled by Research Nester are Ekso Bionics, Construction Robotics, LLC, FBR Ltd, Advanced Construction Robotics Inc., Obayashi Corporation, Fujita Corporation, Hibot Corporation, Yaskawa Group, Fanuc Corporation, Canvas Robotics, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

A construction robotics firm called Canvas has created a robotic drywalling solution to enable people to build in daring new ways. Hilti has announced a strategic relationship with Canvas.

The Human Motion and Control ("HMC") Business Unit from Parker Hannifin Corporation ("Parker"), a leading provider of motion and control technologies, has been acquired by Ekso Bionics, a leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial applications.

