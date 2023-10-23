Pet Oral Care Products Market Revenue to Cross USD 3.21 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.6% Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pet oral care products market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 3.21 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the pet oral care products market is expected to close at US$ 1.93 billion. The increasing number of pet owners has driven the demand for pet oral care products. As more people welcome pets into their homes, they become more aware of the importance of maintaining their pets' oral health.



Pet owners are becoming more educated about the importance of oral health for their animals. This awareness is leading to increased adoption of oral care products to prevent dental issues in pets. veterinarians play a crucial role in promoting pet oral care products. They often recommend these products during regular check-ups and emphasize the importance of oral health for pets. The ease of purchasing pet oral care products online has contributed to market growth. Pet owners can conveniently shop for these products and have them delivered to their homes.

With a growing number of aging pets, there is an increased need for oral care products to address dental issues that often arise with age, such as gum disease and tooth decay. Manufacturers are continually developing innovative and effective oral care products for pets. These products include toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental chews, and water additives designed to make oral care more accessible and convenient for pet owners.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the pet oral care products market was valued at US$ 1.81 billion.

Based on product type, the toothpaste and toothbrush segments are expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period.

Based on pet type, the dogs segment is expected to generate high revenue in the market.



Pet Oral Care Products Market

Various campaigns and initiatives by pet health organizations and associations have raised awareness about the importance of pet dental health. These efforts encourage pet owners to invest in oral care products.

The pet oral care products market is expanding globally as pet ownership increases in emerging markets. As more regions become pet-friendly, the demand for these products is expected to rise.

Pet Oral Care Products Market – Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold a major share of the global pet oral care products market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in pet ownership and expenditure on pet care products in the region. The market for pet oral care products is well-established, with a wide range of products available. Numerous pet retail chains, e-commerce platforms, and veterinary clinics contribute to market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising pet ownership and a growing middle class.

The market for pet oral care products is following this trend, with increasing demand for a variety of oral care solutions. Japan has a long history of pet ownership, and pet oral care is well-regarded. There is a growing market for premium and innovative oral care products.



Competitive Landscape

The global pet oral care products market is fragmented, with the presence of many players. Competition is expected to intensify in the next few years, owing to the entry of several public pet care companies that are striving to manufacture the best pet dental care products.

AllAccem Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

HealthyMouth LLC

imRex Inc.

Manna Pro Products LLC.

Nestle S.A

PetzLife Products, Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A

Virbac

Key Developments

In 2021, Colgate-Palmolive's pet care division continued introducing new pet oral health products under brands like Hill's Science Diet and Prescription Diet. They have been emphasizing the importance of dental care for pets.

Mars Inc., through its subsidiary Royal Canin, has been working on tailored nutrition for pets, including oral care solutions. They have focused on creating specialized dental diets and treats for dogs and cats.

Nestlé Purina has also been active in the pet oral care market, launching products such as dental chews and specialized dental diets.



Pet Oral Care Products Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Toothpastes

Toothbrushes

Dental Wipes

Dental Chews

Oral-care Food Additives

Oral-care Water Additives

Others (Breath Freshener Spray, etc.)



Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others (Horse, etc.)



Price

Low

Medium

High



Application

Residential

Commercial Veterinary Hospitals Pet Care Centers Others





Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned websites E-commerce websites

Offline Hypermarket / Supermarkets Pharmacy Beauty Salon Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



