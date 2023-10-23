Europe's Rising Chronic Disease Cases Propel Global Medical Courier Market to Reach $10.96 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Courier Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type, Destination, Service, End Users, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical courier market size was valued at US$ 7,305.20 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 10,964.43 million by 2030. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2030.







According to International Diabetes Federation, 2021, 1 in 11 adults have diabetes - 61 million. The European region has the highest number of children and adolescents that suffer from type 1 diabetes ~295,000. The top 5 countries for age-adjusted prevalence of people with diabetes (20-79 years) were Turkey, Spain, Andorra, Portugal, and Serbia.



As per a white paper by Economist Impact, funded and initiated by AstraZeneca, Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects about 1 in 10 adults across Europe. An estimated 100 million people in Europe are living with this long-term, progressive disease, and a further 300 million individuals will be at risk in 2023.



Prostate cancer (PCa) is European men's most common non-cutaneous cancer. It is anticipated to exhibit declining mortality in the European Union (EU) due to various recent improvements in treatment. The incidence of PCa in Europe is high compared to other geographical areas such as Africa or Asia due to comparably high rates of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, which were reported to be increasing in Eastern and Southern Europe. A biopsy helps in cancer detection in which a small amount of tissue from the area of the body where cancer may be present is taken, and that tissue is sent to a laboratory.



Thus, the increasing cases of chronic diseases such as diabetes, CKD, and cancer in the Europe is simultaneously propelling the demand for medical supplies and positively influencing the Europe medical courier market growth.



Several giants operating in the industry are taking strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations, as well as unveiling new products to expand their foothold, support the end users in faster delivery of medical supplies, offer value-based care, and maintain a competitive edge in the market.



For instance, in April 2023, UPS Healthcare has opened its first dedicated healthcare logistics facility in Giessen, Germany. This new facility will be proficient of supporting storage of a range healthcare products at 2C to 8C, 15C to 25C and up to -20C degrees. Throughout 2023, UPS Healthcare will add over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, of which about half will be in Europe.



A consortium led by AGS Airports launched its next phase-Care and Equity - Healthcare Logistics UAS Scotland (CAELUS)-in partnership with NHS Scotland in September 2022. It secured US$ 12.56 million in funding from the Future Flight Challenge at UK Research and Innovation in August 2022. CAELUS brings together 16 partners, including the NATS, University of Strathclyde, Atkins, and NHS Scotland.

Together they are work to deliver blood, essential medicines, and other medical supplies in Scotland, including country's remote communities, through the first national drone network to transport. By securing US$ 1.86 million in January 2020, the CAELUS consortium has designed various drone landing stations for NHS sites in Scotland and has developed a virtual model of the planned delivery network, that connects pathology laboratories, hospitals, distribution centers, and GP surgeries in Scotland. Further, the second phase will involve live flight trials and remove remaining barriers to safely use drones at scale within Scotland's airspace.

