|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 October 2023
|£33.00m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 October 2023
|£33.00m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,708,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 20 October 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|70.65p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|70.26p
|Ordinary share price
|57.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(18.62%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 20/10/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.