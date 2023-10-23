Appointment Scheduling Software Market is Projected to Gain $1077.4 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 10.4%: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 400.6 million appointment scheduling software market will reach USD 1077.4 million by 2032. Software for managing bookings and scheduling appointments is designed specifically for use by businesses and professionals. Some of the software's most frequent uses include support for mobile devices, processing of payments, administration of employees and customers, appointment reminders, calendar integration, and other functions. The market is expected to develop due to cloud-based appointment-scheduling software, the demand for appointment-scheduling software, and the upcoming introduction of 5G.



Key Insights on

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential appointment scheduling software market share. Due to the rapid adoption of new technologies and increased patient knowledge of the advantages of online scheduling, the North American region has been expanding.



The web-based segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 144.2 million. Web-based allows more efficient ways to manage records and appointments, track sales, and manage employees, which is expected to drive the segment's growth.



The large enterprises segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 220.3 million. Large enterprises require managing many clients and appointment schedules, which is expected to drive the segment's growth.



The healthcare segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 136.2 million. Healthcare is widely using appointment scheduling software to manage the appointments of patients with doctors efficiently, propelling the segment's growth.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rapid increase in adoption of smartphones and internet



Businesses have adopted digitalization due to changes in customer behaviour across industries, including corporate, healthcare, and beauty and wellness. The market for appointment scheduling software is expanding primarily due to the widespread use of smartphones and the increase in internet penetration brought on by the availability of affordable internet connectivity. A recent American Express study found that most millennial participants would rather complete things online than in person or over the phone. Modern companies that grasp this chance to connect with younger generations have embraced web-based SaaS solutions like customer support chat programmes and online appointment scheduling.



Restraint: Increasing no-shows



No-shows, or customers who arrive for appointments after calling or cancelling in advance, are one of the main problems with scheduling appointments. As a result, time is wasted, which negatively impacts the company's income because another customer could have occupied that time slot.



Opportunity: Growth in adoption of m-health apps



Digital self-scheduling is revolutionary for the healthcare sector, according to Accenture's report, and 64% of American patients are anticipated to make appointment bookings online in 2019. Furthermore, the appointment scheduling software market is driven by patients' increasing knowledge of and usage of m-health apps. Due to its many advantages, including its availability for continuous appointment booking for any location, multilingual support, time-zone friendliness, automatic reminders function, calendar sync, and others, hospitals have begun embracing online scheduling software. The availability of appointment scheduling software specifically created for the healthcare industry, along with numerous integrated extra features, draws clients from this industry and fuels the expansion of the appointment scheduling software market.



Challenge: High Cost



Appointment scheduling software is usually costly, which challenges the market's growth. Due to this, small enterprises are facing issues in adopting this software, which is a major setback for the market's growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the appointment scheduling software market are:



● MindBody

● SuperSaaS

● 10to8

● Appointy

● Melian Labs, Inc.

● Acuity Scheduling

● SimplyBook.me

● Timetrade

● Square, Inc

● Setmore



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● SaaS

● Mobile App

● Web-based

● Others



By Organization Size:



● Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

● Large Enterprises



By End-User Industry:



● Beauty & Wellness

● Healthcare

● Education

● Corporate

● Others



About the report:



The global appointment scheduling software market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



