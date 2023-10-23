Comprehensive Insights into the Global Mattress Industry: Profiles of Key Players and Market Data for 50 Countries

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Mattress Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

















This Market Research Report provides a comprehensive overview of the global mattress industry, including the latest trends and data. The report covers various aspects of the mattress market, including production, consumption, international trade flows, and market forecasts. It also includes a competitive landscape analysis with detailed profiles of leading mattress manufacturers and their strategies.

PART I. THE WORLD MATTRESS INDUSTRY

This section reviews the main drivers and challenges facing the global mattress industry, such as supply chain issues, trade tensions, nearshoring, globalization, e-commerce channels, bed-in-a-box, sustainability, and circularity. It presents updated figures for the world mattress market and its competitive landscape. Additionally, insights from a survey of global mattress manufacturers conducted from May to July 2023 are included.

PART II. KEY MARKETS AND THE MOST IMPORTANT COUNTRIES IN THE GLOBAL MATTRESS SECTOR: 50 COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

This part provides a detailed analysis of the top 20 world mattress markets, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. For each country, the report covers mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports from 2013 to 2022, and forecasts for mattress consumption changes in 2023 and 2024. It also includes information on production by material, major trading partners, socio-economic indicators, and profiles of major mattress manufacturers.

For an additional 30 countries (Argentina, Austria, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, United Arab Emirates), the report provides similar data on production, consumption, exports, imports, trading partners, and forecasts.

PART III. LEADING MANUFACTURERS IN THE WORLD MATTRESS INDUSTRY

This section includes detailed profiles of 35 leading mattress manufacturers. The profiles contain company information, financial highlights, sales performance, and manufacturing activity, including plants and production strategies.

PART IV. LISTING OF THE MAJOR MATTRESS MANUFACTURERS

This part lists major mattress manufacturers for the 30 countries not covered in Part III, providing a comprehensive overview of around 500 companies in the mattress industry.

















A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

