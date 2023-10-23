Eagle Pharmaceuticals Granted Unique J-Code and Pass-Through Status for BARHEMSYS® from CMS

-- J-code is effective January 1, 2024, and transitional pass-through status became effective October 1, 2023, facilitating patient access --



-- BARHEMSYS is the first and only antiemetic approved by the FDA for rescue treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting (“PONV”) despite prophylaxis1 and is also approved for the treatment of PONV in patients who have not received prophylaxis and for the prevention of PONV --

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) has established a unique, product-specific billing code and granted transitional pass-through payment status for Barhemsys (amisulpride) injection. The new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) Level II code (“J-code”) is J-0184 “Injection, amisulpride, per 1 mg” and will be effective on January 1, 2024, replacing the C-code (C-9153), which will be discontinued. Beginning October 1, 2023, Barhemsys became eligible for separate reimbursement outside of the surgical bundled payment in both the ambulatory surgery center (“ASC”) and hospital outpatient department (“HOPD”) care settings.

In addition to clinical complications that may negatively affect patient outcomes, PONV can delay hospital discharge; result in re-admission after in-patient procedures; and lead to day-case patients being admitted to the hospital, all of which can increase healthcare costs.2 By reducing these risks, Barhemsys offers the potential for significant economic savings to hospitals and ambulatory centers.

“Receiving pass-through status, as well as a J-code, is an ideal combination that will facilitate patient access to this important therapeutic,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle. “Barhemsys is a significant product opportunity for Eagle, and we are pleased with its growing adoption, giving us confidence in our ability to build on this momentum.”

“Post operative nausea and vomiting, also known as PONV, is a common complication of surgery that occurs in approximately 30% of all surgical patients and 80% of high-risk patients3. Barhemsys is the only drug with an FDA-approved indication to treat patients who have failed PONV prophylaxis. With its potential to improve patient outcomes and enhance throughput, Barhemsys addresses an important unmet medical need in a space that lacks proven and approved therapeutics,” said Valentin Curt, MD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Drug Development and Interim Chief Medical Officer at Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

J-codes are reimbursement codes used by commercial insurance plans, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and other government payers for physician-administered drugs like Barhemsys and are intended to simplify the claims submission and documentation process, facilitating access for patients.

Transitional pass-through payments provide additional payment for new devices, drugs, and biologicals that meet eligibility criteria for a period of at least two years but not more than three years.

The granting of pass-through status helps streamline the reimbursement process and facilitates patient access to Barhemsys.

