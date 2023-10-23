Cancer Vaccine Market Anticipates 11.8% CAGR Fueled by Government Funding and Research Initiatives - Marketresearch.biz Study

New York, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cancer vaccine market is expected to witness growth with an estimated increase from US$ 6.8 Billion in 2022 to around US$ 20.2 Billion by the year 2032. This projection demonstrates a CAGR of 11.8% during the period from 2023 to 2032. Various vaccines, such as bacillus Calmette Guérin, sipuleucel T and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) are included in this market.





An interesting development in this field is the vaccine collaboration between Moderna and Merck. Phase 2 trial results have shown outcomes in reducing melanoma cancer recurrence. Although there is currently an approved product the extensive pipeline of cancer vaccines under development indicates potential future growth for this market.



Cancer remains a health challenge with approximately 18.1 million reported cases worldwide in 2020 affecting both genders almost equally. This highlights the need for preventive and therapeutic approaches. Immunotherapy using cancer vaccines has emerged as an area within oncology due to treatments and increased awareness of cancer prevention and early detection.

However various challenges persist, including the complexities associated with types of cancers individual variations in vaccine responses and the high costs involved in their development and production processes. Researchers are actively exploring cancer vaccines that target mutations or proteins within an individual’s cancer cells. The goal is to activate the patient’s system for recognition and combat, against cancer cells.

The field of cancer vaccines is, at a point with developments on the horizon. To effectively combat cancers impact we need prevention and treatment strategies making cancer vaccines a vital component in the battle against this disease. Although there are challenges to overcome ongoing research and the potential of vaccines offer hope, for the future of cancer immunotherapy.

Key Takeaways



The cancer vaccine market is dominated by preventive vaccines thanks to global government campaigns to encourage immunization.

Due to their carefully regulated production processes, recombinant cancer vaccines command a large market share. Personalized vaccines are made possible by genetically altering particular genes or DNA sequences that encode tumour antigens.

In order to prevent cervical cancer, vaccines that target the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) now dominate the market. The demand for these vaccinations is rising as people become more aware of HPV's connection to cancer development and as national immunization programs are incorporated.

North America distinguishes itself as a key player in the cancer vaccine market thanks to its cutting-edge healthcare system and research capabilities. The area serves as a hub for biotech and pharmaceutical firms, specialist cancer research institutes, and cutting-edge vaccine development.

Driving Factors

Funding and Initiatives from the Government

Global governments presently channel substantial resources into cancer vaccine research, driving innovation and speeding up vaccine development. This funding enhances cancer vaccine accessibility and effectiveness. Additionally, governments provide incentives like tax benefits and fast-tracked approvals, reducing financial risks for pharmaceutical companies entering the market. Government-led campaigns and vaccination programs further boost cancer vaccine awareness and adoption among the public, extending their preventive and therapeutic potential to a broader demographic.

Expanding Strategic Alliances Among Key Market Players to Drive Demand

The market is experiencing growth due, to increased collaborations between companies in the industry. Companies like Merck & Co. Inc. GSK plc and others are focused on introducing vaccines. However, there is a concern regarding product approvals and an imbalance of indications in the vaccine pipeline, which could create a gap in the market. Moreover, smaller biotech. Academic institutions working on cancer immunization face challenges in obtaining funding and investments for vaccine production. To tackle these issues new business models that encourage collaboration and enable these players to enter markets and contribute their products are being adopted.

As a result, mid-size immunotherapy companies involved in researching and developing vaccines are now partnering with industry players to conduct trials for evaluating the safety and effectiveness of their vaccines. These alliances among market players enhance the potential for products thereby driving growth, in market share.

Restraining Factors

Challenges in Clinical Research and Development Could Restrict Market Growth

The cancer vaccine industry faces obstacles in the journey of developing and bringing vaccines to the market. These challenges arise from factors, including the nature of cancer itself the variability in patient response to treatment and the high costs and lengthy timelines involved in conducting trials. Cancer is a disease with subtypes, genetic mutations and unique responses to treatment. Creating cancer vaccines that specifically target these types of cancer and elicit strong immune responses can be quite difficult. The intricate biology of cancer often leads to delays in the development process and regulatory approval of these vaccines, which ultimately limits their availability in the market. Consequently, these factors hinder market growth by restricting access, to approved cancer vaccines.

Growth Opportunity

Breakthroughs in Immunotherapy

Breakthroughs in immunotherapy are reshaping the landscape. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are continuously innovating, refining, and expanding the application of immunotherapy in cancer vaccines. These developments are contributing to enhanced treatment outcomes, reduced side effects, and a broader spectrum of cancer types that can be effectively targeted.

Increasing People's Knowledge and Awareness

Government agencies, healthcare organizations, and advocacy groups are actively engaged in public education campaigns. These initiatives aim to inform and educate the general population about the significance of cancer vaccines as preventive and therapeutic tools. Heightened awareness is fostering a greater understanding of the potential benefits of cancer vaccines, which, in turn, is stimulating interest in cancer prevention and treatment. This collective effort to raise awareness is creating a favorable environment for the market's expansion, with a growing number of individuals and healthcare providers exploring and embracing cancer vaccines as a crucial component of comprehensive cancer care.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 6.8 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 20.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 11.8% from 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

North America boasts an established healthcare system and impressive research capabilities. It serves as the home, to pharmaceutical and biotech companies well as specialized cancer research centres. As a result, North America holds a position in the field. This favourable environment fosters innovation. Drives the development of cancer vaccines. Additionally, the region adheres to standards that further support this market. Given the prevalence of cancers in North America there is an increasing demand for treatments, including vaccines. The region places importance on healthcare by emphasizing disease prevention and implementing immunization programs. By taking an approach and promoting vaccinations against cancer related agents such, as HPV and HBV preventive cancer vaccines are widely embraced in this region.

Segment Analysis

The preventative sector commands the biggest market share thanks to international government campaigns to encourage immunization in response to an increase in the incidence of cancer. The increased public knowledge brought on by mass immunization programs has increased demand for vaccines. To further fuel expansion in this market, research institutions and industrial players actively perform trials and seek approvals.

The market is dominated by recombinant cancer vaccines because of their regulated production processes. It makes vaccine manufacture scalable and economical. Large-scale production methods make it possible to successfully satisfy the demand for vaccination campaigns, making this technology essential for addressing the expanding need for cancer vaccines.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)-targeting vaccines have become a dominant force on the market, especially in preventing cervical cancer. The demand for these vaccinations has been fueled by rising knowledge of HPV's contribution to the development of cancer and the inclusion of national vaccination programs.

The hospital industry controls a considerable portion. This predominance is linked to an increase in cancer cases and the number of people visiting hospitals for cancer screenings and consultations. Additionally, the easy availability of vaccines at well-equipped medical facilities is in line with patient desires, which furthers the sector's expansion.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Preventive Cancer Vaccines

Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

By Technology

Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines

Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines

Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines

Whole-cell Cancer Vaccines

By Indication

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Government Suppliers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Major players in the industry are actively investing in research and development to advance cancer vaccines. Their primary focus is on identifying markers of tumours improving vaccine formulations and exploring delivery methods. Healthcare companies are conducting trials to demonstrate the safety, effectiveness and potential of their cancer vaccine candidates.

These trials involve collaboration with healthcare institutions. Include a number of patients. By overseeing these trials, they gather data on how their vaccines work effectively demonstrating their effectiveness and paving the way, for regulatory approvals and market entry.

Key Market Players

Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co., Ltd.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi

Moderna Inc.

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Providence Therapeutics

GSK plc

Anixa Biosciences Inc.

UbiVac Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co. Inc.

Biomed Lublin S.A.

Sanofi S.A.

Center of Molecular Immunology

Vaccitech PLC

Organon Teknika Corp., LLC

Ferring B.V.

Amgen Inc.

Recent Developments

Moderna, BioNTech, and Gritstone Bio are pioneering personalized messenger RNA (mRNA) cancer vaccines. These vaccines are designed to train the immune system to target unique proteins specific to an individual's tumor. Phase II data from a randomized trial of Moderna's mRNA-4157 vaccine have shown positive results.

Gritstone is conducting a Phase 2 trial of its personalized neoantigen mRNA vaccine in colorectal cancer, targeting patients who typically don't respond to Keytruda. Preliminary results are expected in early 2024.

Moderna has announced its plan to develop new vaccines targeting cancer, heart disease, and other previously untreatable conditions by the year 2030. The company's chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton, expressed confidence that these vaccines could be available within five years.

Moderna and Merck achieved a major breakthrough in December 2022 with their personalized cancer vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940. The vaccine, used in combination with pembrolizumab, reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 44% in melanoma patients.

