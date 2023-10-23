Freeze-drying Market revenue to hit USD 15 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freeze-drying market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 14% from 2023 to 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 15 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 5 billion in the year 2022. The freeze-drying market, also known as lyophilization, refers to the process of removing moisture from a product while it is in a frozen state. This method is commonly used to preserve and extend the shelf life of various products, including pharmaceuticals, food, and biological materials. Freeze-drying involves freezing the product, creating a vacuum environment, and then slowly heating it, causing the frozen water to transition directly into a gas phase, bypassing the liquid phase. This process results in a dry, stable product with minimal damage to its structure and quality.

The pharmaceutical industry extensively uses freeze-drying to preserve drugs, vaccines, and biopharmaceuticals. This method helps maintain the stability and efficacy of sensitive pharmaceutical compounds. The demand for lyophilization services is being increased due to the focus on better manufacturing practices. Lyophilization services are being used by pharmaceutical manufacturers to keep APIs and medicinal products sterile. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimates that the National Health Expenditure (NHE) in the United States increased by 5.2% in 2020 compared to 2019.





Freeze-drying Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The tray-style freeze-drying segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at the highest rate

Increasing Loss of Patent Safety of Several Biologics to Boost Market Growth

The growth of lyophilization for biologics and Biopharmaceutical products will be supported by a growing R&D, as well as the emergence of biosimilars. More than 305 licensed parenteral products from the US FDA have been lyophilized in recent years. In the next few years, lyophilization will be required in over half of all injected medicines which is set to create an ever-increasing demand for lyophilization solutions within the pharmaceutical industry. Lyophilization is used for preserving numerous food products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, herbs, and coffee. The ability to manufacture clean, whole, and nutritional food ingredients with a highly prolonged shelf life is an important advantage of preserving foods. The demand for preserved food is increasing rapidly in the military and space. For instance, the use of high temperatures can make physical as well as chemical changes in food products, and their overall quality is not equivalence with freeze-dried food products. Biological and diagnostic samples, enzymes, antibodies, and other biotech materials are often freeze-dried to extend their shelf life and facilitate storage and transportation. Freeze-drying is used in the cosmetics industry to create powdered or granulated products, such as face masks and skincare treatments, which can be easily reconstituted with water.

Freeze-drying Market: Regional Overview

The global market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Rising Demand for Nutritional Foods to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The freeze-drying market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific is witnessing significant advancements, leading to an increased demand for freeze-drying to preserve sensitive drugs and biopharmaceuticals effectively. As the pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific region continues to expand, the need for reliable preservation methods like freeze-drying to maintain the stability and efficacy of pharmaceutical products has become paramount. According to a report, the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical industry is projected to reach USD 476.5 billion in 2023. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a surge in demand for convenient and nutritious food products. Freeze-drying is used to create dehydrated foods that retain nutritional content and flavor. The demand for foods that are easy to store, transport, and reconstitute with water is propelling the use of freeze-drying in the food industry across the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region's increasing use of biological and diagnostic materials in research and medical diagnostics drives the need for reliable preservation methods, such as freeze-drying.

Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplements to Propel Growth in the North American Region

The North American freeze-drying market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. The demand for high-quality, stable nutraceutical and dietary supplement products drives the use of freeze-drying to preserve and extend the shelf life of these products. The nutraceutical and dietary supplement industry in North America relies on freeze-drying to ensure the preservation of active ingredients and maintain product quality. The continuous expansion of biotechnology and life sciences research leads to an increased demand for reliable preservation methods, such as freeze-drying, for biological and diagnostic materials. Freeze-drying is essential for preserving biological and diagnostic materials, allowing for extended shelf life and ease of storage and transportation in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors. Ongoing advancements in freeze-drying equipment, including freeze-dryers with improved automation and monitoring capabilities, contribute to enhanced efficiency and product quality. North American manufacturers are investing in research and development to create more advanced freeze-drying equipment

Freeze-drying, Segmentation by Equipment

Tray-Style Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

Rotary Freeze Dryers

Amongst these segments, the tray-style segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry's continuous growth, particularly in the development of biopharmaceuticals and sensitive drugs, necessitates advanced tray-style freeze-drying to preserve these products effectively. The global pharmaceutical sales are projected to reach nearly USD 1.57 trillion by 2023, reflecting substantial growth. As pharmaceutical research advances and biopharmaceuticals become more prevalent, the need for reliable preservation methods like tray-style freeze-drying has become indispensable to maintain the stability and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. The expanding field of biotechnology and life sciences research demands effective preservation methods for biological and diagnostic materials, making tray-style freeze-drying a preferred choice. In the biotechnology and life sciences sectors, tray-style freeze-drying plays a crucial role in preserving sensitive materials, ensuring their integrity, and facilitating extended shelf life and easy storage and transportation. Ongoing advancements in freeze-drying equipment, particularly tray-style freeze-dryers with enhanced automation, monitoring capabilities, and larger capacity, contribute to improved efficiency and product quality.

Freeze-drying, Segmentation by End User

Food Processing & Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biomedical

Amongst these segments, the food processing & packaging segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The world's growing population and rising global food demand necessitate efficient food processing and packaging methods to meet the needs of consumers. The United Nations estimates that the global population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, increasing the demand for food production by 60%. As the global population continues to grow, the food industry must adopt advanced processing and packaging solutions to produce and distribute food efficiently, ensuring food security. Changing consumer lifestyles and preferences drive the demand for convenient, ready-to-eat, and easy-to-prepare food products, requiring efficient processing and packaging. The demand for convenient food products underscores the need for advanced processing and packaging techniques to ensure product freshness, safety, and ease of consumption. Stricter regulations and consumer expectations regarding food safety and quality underscore the importance of advanced processing and packaging methods to maintain product freshness and safety. Growing environmental awareness and sustainability efforts drive the demand for eco-friendly, sustainable, and recyclable packaging materials and processing techniques.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global freeze-drying market that are profiled by Research Nester are Shanghai Tofflon Science Technology Co., SP Industries Inc, Labconco Corporation, Millrock Technology, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Azbil Corporation, Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd., TAITEC Corporation, Kyowa vacuum Engineering Limited, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

To supply and install Ray freeze-drying equipment at Pol's 4,000 m2 fruit and vegetable freeze-drying factory in Turkey, GEA Group secured a third deal from the well-known food manufacturer.

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen, came into a collaboration with Elementar Americas (US). In this partnership, Martin will offer Elementar Americas' product line across the US as a sales, service, and support partner.

