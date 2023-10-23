Eledon Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Eliezer Katz, M.D., FACS as Chief Medical Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced the appointment of Eliezer Katz, M.D., FACS as Chief Medical Officer with responsibility for leading the company’s clinical development programs.



“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Katz to the Eledon team,” said David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Eledon Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Katz brings a wealth of knowledge in the surgical transplantation field together with extensive experience designing and overseeing clinical trials for immunosuppressive treatments. We look forward to his leadership and contributions as we continue to advance tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in patients undergoing transplantation procedures.”

Dr. Katz is an experienced transplant surgeon with significant clinical development experience. Most recently, he was Chief Medical Officer at eGenesis where he helped lead the clinical development of eGenesis’ xenotransplantation programs. Prior to eGenesis, Dr. Katz was Vice President of Clinical Development first at Viela Bio and then at Horizon Therapeutics following its acquisition of Vielo Bio. At Horizon and Viela Bio, Dr. Katz led the clinical development of inebilizumab in multiple autoimmune indications and oversaw the regulatory submission and approval of UPLIZNA®(inebilizumab) to treat neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in adults.

Prior to Viela Bio, Dr. Katz served as Senior Director of Clinical Development at MedImmune Inc. where he oversaw the clinical development of three different biologics. Prior to MedImmune, Dr. Katz served as Senior Director of Transplantation with the Medicine Development Group at Pfizer. At Pfizer, he oversaw multiple research programs with rapamycin, an anti-rejection drug, and was instrumental in the regulatory submission and FDA approval of rapamycin as a treatment for lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare and fatal lung disease.

Before joining industry, Dr. Katz spent two decades as a transplant surgeon. He was director of the abdominal transplantation division at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and an associate professor of surgery and the director of the liver transplantation division at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Worcester, MA. Dr. Katz spearheaded liver transplantation advances at these institutions and was actively involved with policy making in organ donation and allocation. Dr. Katz earned his M.D. at Hadassah Hebrew University Medical School in Jerusalem.

“With tegoprubart, Eledon is well positioned to meet the critical need for innovative transplantation immunosuppressant therapies,” said Dr. Katz. “I’m excited to join Eledon as the company continues to realize its vision to significantly improve the functional life of transplanted organs and address the side effects of current immunosuppressive treatments.”

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company with immunology expertise that is developing therapies to protect and prevent rejection of transplanted organs, as well as to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525 2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

(212) 253 8881

jurban@berrypr.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals