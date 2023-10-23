Autodesk, NVIDIA, and Dassault Systemes Lead the Charge in the $11.82 Billion Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Application, Deployment, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The visualization & 3D rendering software market is expected to grow from US$ 2,698.68 million in 2022 to US$ 11,829.63 million by 2030. The visualization & 3D rendering software market is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2030.







The visualization & 3D rendering software market in North America is segmented into Canada, the US, and Mexico. Of these, the US and Canada are the developed countries with significant acceptance of modern technologies, a high standard of living, and advanced infrastructure.

Moreover, the region is home to the world's largest media & entrainment sector, which harnesses the latest designing and animation tools for producing enhanced graphical content. Most Fortune 500 companies worldwide, including extensive designing and R&D centers, are present in the region. Manufacturing companies invest ample amounts in designing tools such as visualization & 3D rendering to deliver competitive products.



The presence of a vast manufacturing sector subsequently complements the logistics industry in North America. With a focus on optimizing resources, logistics industries are now actively investing in advanced technologies, including visualization and 3D rendering tools, to maximize the use of their warehouse facilities. Healthcare, infrastructure, and construction are among the major sectors in the region.

Designers and engineers use visualization & 3D rendering in planning and construction operations. Also, the high emphasis on maintaining transport and public infrastructure is among the other factors propelling the growth of the visualization & 3D rendering software market. Several companies across North America adopt organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2022, Autodesk announced the acquisition of Moxion, the New Zealand-based developer of a powerful, cloud-based platform for digital dailies used by the leading filmmaker.



With the increasing adoption of smart devices, digital signage, and the internet, the use of visualization & 3D rendering content for marketing and advertisement is remarkably high in North America. These advanced design tools are used for animation, VFX, digital media, and films. Further, the presence of a huge content creator community and the headquarters of video game giants, such as Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, and Rockstar Games, Inc., in the region is contributing to the visualization & 3D rendering software market growth in North America.



The US is the major market for visualization and 3D rendering tools, as the country is an early adopter of advanced technologies. The well-established movie & entertainment industry, coupled with a high emphasis on using various designing tools across several industry verticals, is fueling the growth of the visualization & 3D rendering software market. Investments in modernizing the country's aging infrastructure and the rapidly increasing population are factors propelling the demand for housing construction in the US. The market in the US is further accelerated due to the vast number of vendors providing 3D rendering software, services, and GPU in the country.

Companies Mentioned

Autodesk Inc.

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Chaos Group

Luxion Inc.

OTOY Inc.

Next Limit

Act-3D. (LUMION)

Thea Render by Altair

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the Visualization and 3D rendering software market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations such as specific country and segmental insight highlights crucial progressive industry trends in the Visualization and 3D rendering software market , thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Landscape



5. Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Need for Faster and Efficient Solutions

5.1.2 Surge in Demand for Gaming and Videography

5.1.3 Rise in Construction and Infrastructure Developments

5.1.4 Increase in Demand for Realistic Visuals

5.1.5 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.1 Proliferation of Virtual Reality (VR)

5.2.2 Rapid Expansion in Manufacturing Industry and Need for Prototyping

5.2.3 Increased Use of Visualization and 3D Rendering Software in Medical and Scientific Research

5.3 Future Trends

5.3.1 Emergence of Factory Automation

5.3.2 Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Technologies

5.4 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Overview

6.2 Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022 - 2030

6.3 Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Analysis - Application



8. Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Analysis - Deployment



9. Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Analysis - End User



10. Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis By Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 Product Development

13.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uunxpj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment