Global CNC Machines Market Surges to $55.1 Billion in 2022, Fueled by Technology Advancements and Industry 4.0 Integration

The global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines market is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of US$55.1 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will expand further, reaching a size of US$85.2 billion by 2030, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the key segments analyzed, the Lathe segment is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching a value of US$25.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Milling segment is also set to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.9% over the next 8 years.

The U.S. market for CNC Machines is estimated at US$10.4 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$20 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Noteworthy growth is expected in Japan and Canada, with each market forecasted to grow at 4% and 4.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 4.5%. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, with the market forecasted to reach US$15.3 billion by 2030.

Key Highlights:

Lathe Segment to Record a 5.7% CAGR, Reaching US$25.5 Billion.

Milling Segment Expected to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR.

China Forecasted to Reach US$20 Billion by 2030 with a 7.2% CAGR.

Germany to Grow at a CAGR of Approximately 4.5%.

Asia-Pacific Market Set to Reach US$15.3 Billion by 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The CNC Machines market features a competitive landscape with several prominent players. Some of the key competitors in the market include:

Amada Co., Ltd.

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

DMG Mori AG

FANUC Corporation

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, albeit with challenges. Several factors, such as slowing GDP growth in the United States, easing inflation in the Euro area, and strong GDP growth in China, are shaping the economic landscape. India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, challenges remain, including persisting global inflation, food and fuel price concerns in developing countries, and high retail inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to combat inflation by raising interest rates, which could slow job creation and economic activity. Additionally, a stricter regulatory environment and the integration of climate change into economic decisions add complexity to the challenges faced.

Despite these challenges, the rise of new technologies such as AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewables is expected to drive growth and value to global GDP. These technologies offer opportunities for businesses and leaders who can adapt and innovate in the evolving economic landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 771 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $55.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $85.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Impact of Pandemic on CNC Machines

CNC Systems Become Smarter with Technology-Driven Developments

AI & Machine Learning: En-Route to Disrupt CNC Machine Tools

CNC Machine Manufacturers Bet on Technology to Come Out of the Woods

Vendors Emphasize Product Innovations & Enhancements to Maintain Competitive Edge

Competitive Scenario

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Market Dynamics and Growth Prospects of the Machine Tools Industry

Global Machine Tools Market (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Country

Global Market Prospects & Outlook of the CNC Machines Market

Select Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints and Opportunities

Analysis by Machine Type

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

An Introduction to Machine Tools Industry

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines and Technology: An Insight

Issues Concerning CNC Machining of Small and Large Parts

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools

CNC Machines Find Application in Wide Spectrum of Application Areas

Market Trends Influencing the Global CNC Machines Market

Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machines

Demand for Precision Components Spurs Investment Opportunities

Global Precision Parts Market for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028 (In US$ Million)

Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Computer Numerical Control Machines Industry

World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027)

Artificial Intelligence in CNC Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

AI Eliminates Guesswork and Improves Learning for CNC Machines

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines

CNC Machining: Key Part Applications

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2022E

Outlook Remains Positive

Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of CNC Machines

Global Electric Vehicle Sales in 000 Units: 2019-2025

Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines Market Affecting the CNC Machines Industry

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

Emphasis on Specialized Aerospace Materials to Spur Demand for Sophisticated CNC Machine Tools

Overcoming Aerospace Machining Challenges with the Right Machining Tools

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Sector

Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Recovery in Construction Activity Offers Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Percentage Share of Construction Spending by Region - 2021

Pandemic Effect on the Construction Industry

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

CNC Machining Remains the Most Popular Subtractive Manufacturing Technology

A Review of Latest Developments in CNC Machinery Technology

Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market over the Long Term

Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term

Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth

Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery

Digitalization and the Future of Machining

As Digitalized CNC Machining Gains Momentum, Control Systems Feel the Pressure to Scale Up

Laser Cutting Machines Market on the Up

Evolving Technology Trends Bestowing Tangible, Bespoke Perks to CNC Machines Domain

Excellence in Technology: Critical to Future Evolution of CNC Machine Tools Industry

Connected, Automated Machines Facilitate Machine Tool Innovations

Innovations that Changed Production Processes

Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

