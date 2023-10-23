Gene Editing Market to Be Valued USD 36.4 Billion by 2032, North America in the Lead - Marketresearch.biz Report

New York, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gene editing market which was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2022 is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.1%, from 2023 to 2032. It is expected USD 36.4 billion by 2032.



Gene editing involves modifying the DNA sequence of organisms using enzymes such as CRISPR/Cas9, TALENs or ZFNs. Its applications are diverse ranging from treating diseases to improving the quality of crops and providing insights into disease mechanisms. The adoption of gene editing is rapidly expanding across fields like medicine and agriculture. Recent technological advancements have greatly enhanced the speed, precision and simplicity of DNA modification for research, medicine, agriculture, biotechnology and pest control purposes.





Collaborations and innovations like CRISPR are further driving market growth. The increase in Research & Development (R&D) activities focused on gene editing significantly contributes to the markets revenue generation. Notably institutions like the University of Maryland have developed techniques such as CRISPR that enhance genetic engineering capabilities for crops with support from organizations like USDA. The expansion of the market is fueled by government regulations as an increasing demand for engineered genes and cells coupled with rising investments from both public and private sectors. Moreover, advancements in gene therapy systems and the potential for analysis of gene function, on a wide scale are influencing market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

Driving Factor

Increased Production of Genetically Modified Crops Is Expected to Accelerate the Growth of the Genome Editing Market

The adoption of editing methods is gaining popularity in the advancement of crops. Presently gene editing is utilized to enhance crop yield boost their resistance against pests and diseases and make them more adaptable to conditions. The global demand for modified crops is on the rise due to population growth and the necessity for increased food production. As a result, gene editing is contributing to the expansion of modified crops, in the market.

Rising Synthetic Genes Demand in Emerging Markets Will Drive Industry Expansion

The gene editing market is expected to experience growth during the study period, due to the increasing demand for genes in developing countries. Synthetic genes especially are highly suitable for enhancing modified (GM) crops in emerging economies. By modifying plant metabolic pathways synthetic genes have the potential to enhance efficiency and improve quality. When it comes to developing and modifying crops researchers often prefer using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. However, it is important to note that this method requires government approvals for producing modified crops.

Restraining Factor

The High Cost of Gene Editing Equipment Is Stifling the Market for Gene Editing

Gene instruments are equipped with functionalities and features which's why they fall into the premium price range of 10 to 20 million USD. The acquisition cost of these instruments is generally high, for companies and research institutions. However smaller pharmaceutical companies and research facilities may face challenges in investing in instruments due to constraints. Similarly, academic research labs often have budget limitations that make it difficult for them to afford these systems. Nevertheless, advancements in technology are paving the way for the development of devices. As a result, the high costs of equipment may not be a long term obstacle, to the growth of the Gene Editing market.

Growth Opportunity

High R&D Expenditures and Swift Adoption of Advanced Technologies Are Advancing the Gene Editing Market

The increasing demand for gene editing is primarily fueled by its applications in fields, including therapeutics, agriculture, biotechnology and mutation studies. Approaches like recombination offer promising possibilities for improving crop quality. Additionally, the markets growth can be attributed to the growing utilization of gene editing in disease treatment and addressing disorders. Investments in research and development from both sectors also contribute to expanding the market and creating opportunities for the future.

Utilizing Functional Genes for Drug Discovery

The field of drug discovery has been significantly advanced by the use of cutting edge gene editing tools, like CRISPR Cas9, combined with genomics. This collaboration enables scientists to make modifications to genes providing insights into their functions within processes and their contributions to disease mechanisms. It simplifies the drug development process by identifying targets along disease pathways thus opening up possibilities for medicine and breakthroughs in treating genetic disorders. Additionally, it speeds up the drug screening process by utilizing models revolutionizing therapy development. This integration represents an era, in research that empowers scientists to unravel disease mechanisms and create treatments.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 7.2 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 36.4 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 18.1% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 40.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

North America has emerged as the leading region, in the gene editing market accounting for 40% of the market share. Europe and Asia Pacific follow behind. The dominance of North America is expected to continue due to government funding for modification support increased adoption of GM crops and advancements in gene therapy.

Europe with its expanding pharmaceutical and biotech companies, research institutes and substantial investments in research and development (R&D) holds potential to capture a market share.

Meanwhile Asia Pacific shows promising growth prospects fueled by increased investments from players in the industry and government initiatives aimed at supporting startups. Additionally, Latin America exhibits encouraging growth opportunities in the genome editing market driven by a rise, in pharmaceutical and biotech activities.

Segment Analysis

CRISPR/Cas9 is currently leading the gene editing market holding a 43.7% share of revenue. It is expected to maintain its dominance. This technology precision and efficiency have made it widely popular, for editing genes in fields such as cell lines, animals and plants. Its adoption has been pivotal in trials targeting diseases like AIDS, cancer and genetic disorders which have had an impact on healthcare, agriculture and biotechnology. Additionally, the TALENs technology that enables gene editing using DNA binding proteins is poised for expansion. It has promising applications in therapy, agriculture and disease modeling.

Genetic engineering as a whole holds a 69.2% revenue share driven by research on stem cells and the funding they receive. Animal genetic engineering shows potential for growth while plant engineering anticipates growth to enhance crop resilience.

In terms of revenue share within the industry itself biotech and pharmaceutical companies dominate with 53.2%. This is fueled by their efforts in research along with partnerships like the one, between CANbridge Pharmaceuticals and LogicBio Therapeutics. Their collaboration aims to treat Methylmalonic Acidemia using LogicBios LB 001 technology exclusively in Greater China.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Antisense

Others

By Application

Genetic Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cell Line Engineering

Others

By End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Government Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The gene editing market is quite competitive, with companies striving to gain market share through research, development, partnerships and investments. The industry is somewhat fragmented due to increasing competition and strategic decisions aimed at improving efficiency.

To expand their range of products and introduce offerings companies have pursued mergers and collaborations. The growth of players in this industry relies on factors like market conditions, government support and advancements within the field. Key manufacturers in the gene editing market are focused on developing products using technologies. Increased investment, in research and development is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGAA

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Genscript

Biotech Corporation

Sangamo Biosciences

Integrated DNA Technologies

Lonza Group Ltd

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies

Transposagen

Biopharmaceuticals

New England Biolabs, Inc

CRISPR Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Takara Bio USA

Egenesis Inc.

Recent Development

In October 2023 Intellia Therapeutics obtained FDA clearance to begin a Phase III trial, for their therapy designed to treat genetic liver disease called NTLA 2001.

Intellia Therapeutics obtained FDA clearance to begin a Phase III trial, for their therapy designed to treat genetic liver disease called NTLA 2001. Researchers made a breakthrough in September 2023 by enhancing the effectiveness of the CRISPR Cas13 system in combating viruses. This advancement opens up possibilities for the development of approaches.

by enhancing the effectiveness of the CRISPR Cas13 system in combating viruses. This advancement opens up possibilities for the development of approaches. In September 2023 scientists introduced NICER, an editing method that shows a decrease in off target mutations compared to CRISPR/Cas9. The discovery of NICER represents a step in modification techniques by offering a precise and refined approach.

scientists introduced NICER, an editing method that shows a decrease in off target mutations compared to CRISPR/Cas9. The discovery of NICER represents a step in modification techniques by offering a precise and refined approach. In January 2023 GenKOre, a company partnered with a company to explore new opportunities in the field of, in vivo gene editing therapies.

