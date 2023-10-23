Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Emerges as Dominant Force in Energy Storage Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Flow Batteries 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an exhaustive analysis of the flow battery sector, encompassing market size, growth projections, trends, drivers, key players, technologies, applications, and future prospects. The report delves into the intricacies of battery types, including vanadium redox, zinc-bromine, iron-chromium, and emerging chemistries. Furthermore, it provides a comprehensive assessment of applications across utility storage, microgrids, renewable integration, EV charging, telecom towers, data centers, C&I, and residential sectors.

The global market for flow batteries is gearing up for exponential growth, fueled by an escalating need for renewable energy storage and advancements in grid modernization. Flow batteries, renowned for their distinct advantages in large-scale energy storage applications, are poised to revolutionize the energy landscape.

Among the front-runners in this innovative field is the vanadium redox flow battery, which has established itself as the most mature and commercially successful solution. Additionally, the market witnesses the emergence of promising chemistries such as zinc-bromine, iron-chromium, and polysulfide-bromine flow batteries, along with hybrid flow batteries incorporating zinc, vanadium, and polyhalide electrolytes, boasting impressive technical characteristics.

The report also presents profiles of major manufacturers, start-ups, and investments in the field. Geographic segmentation is included, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The publication addresses market challenges, cost analysis, SWOT analysis, and growth opportunities.

In a world increasingly reliant on long-duration energy storage solutions, flow batteries are anticipated to witness substantial adoption. "The Global Market for Flow Batteries 2024-2034" serves as an indispensable guide for stakeholders throughout the energy storage value chain.

Report Highlights:

Introduction:

Covers fundamental principles of flow batteries, outlining their advantages and disadvantages.

Explores major flow battery types, including vanadium redox, zinc-bromine, polysulfide bromine, and iron-chromium, while drawing comparisons with Li-ion batteries.

Market Analysis:

Examines driving forces, trends, the current market landscape, value chain dynamics, recent news and funding initiatives.

Provides insights into the competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, cost analysis, applications roadmap, and market segments, encompassing utility storage, renewables, UPS, telecom, EVs, and C&I.

Global Revenue Forecasts:

Predicts revenue growth by battery type, end-use market, and region from 2018 to 2034.

Analyzes challenges hindering adoption in the market.

Company Profiles:

Profiles 35 key players in the flow battery industry, including manufacturers, technology developers, and startup

Companies Mentioned

Agora Energy Technologies

Allegro Energy

Australian Vanadium Limited

CellCube

CMBlu

Dalian Rongke Power

Elestor

EnSync Energy Systems

ESS Tech

Gelion Technologies

Green Energy Storage (GES)

H2 Inc.

Invinity Energy Systems

JenaBatteries GmbH

Jolt Energy Storage Solutions

Kemiwatt

Korid Energy/AVESS

Largo

nanoFlocell

NRG Energy

Primus Power

Quino Energy

RedFlow

RFC Power

Salgenx

SCHMID Group

StorEn Technologies

Sumitomo

VFlowTech

Visblue

Volterion

VoltStorage GmbH

VRB Energy

WattJoule

WeView/ViZn Energya

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET ANALYSIS

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Market trends

2.3 Current market

2.4 Value chain

2.5 Recent market news, funding and developments

2.6 Competitive landscape

2.7 SWOT analysis

2.8 Cost analysis

2.9 Applications roadmap

2.10 Markets

2.10.1 Utility grid energy storage

2.10.1.1 Market overview

2.10.1.2 Advantages

2.10.1.3 Applications

2.10.1.4 Market players

2.10.2 Renewable energy storage

2.10.2.1 Market overview

2.10.2.2 Advantages

2.10.2.3 Applications

2.10.2.4 Market players

2.10.3 UPS and backup systems

2.10.3.1 Market overview

2.10.3.2 Advantages

2.10.3.3 Applications

2.10.3.4 Market players

2.10.4 Telecom network energy storage

2.10.4.1 Market overview

2.10.4.2 Advantages

2.10.4.3 Applications

2.10.4.4 Market players

2.10.5 Electric vehicle charging

2.10.5.1 Market overview

2.10.5.2 Advantages

2.10.5.3 Applications

2.10.5.4 Market players

2.10.6 Residential and C&I Storage

2.10.6.1 Market overview

2.10.6.2 Advantages

2.10.6.3 Applications

2.10.6.4 Market players

2.10.7 Other

2.11 Global revenues for flow batteries, 2018-2034

2.11.1 By type

2.11.2 By end-use market

2.11.3 By region

2.12 Market challenges

3 COMPANY PROFILES (35 company profiles)

4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

5 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d19xil

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.