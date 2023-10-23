Polylactic Acid Market Projected to Surpass US$ 4.9 Bn by 2032 With a Sustained CAGR of 23.7% | Marketresearch.biz Analysis

New York, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per marketresearch.biz, the Polylactic Acid Market is set to surge from USD 0.62 billion in 2022 to a substantial USD 4.9 billion by 2032, showcasing a robust 23.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.





Polylactic acid (PLA) is a type of eco plastic that is derived from corn starch and sugarcane. It is well known for its properties making it a popular choice, in various industries. The consumption of bioplastics, PLA has been on the rise due to government support and growing environmental concerns. Developing nations are witnessing growth in industries such as packaging, textiles and electronics thanks to knowledge sharing and increased consumer demands.

PLAs versatility has contributed to its usage in applications like plastic films, bottles and medical devices. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic there has been an increased demand for clothing, which has further boosted the use of PLA in the textile industry. The United States currently leads the PLA market due to its materials and key manufacturers operating within its borders.

Key Takeaways

PLA thermoforming grade has a sizable market share, excelling in applications requiring resistance to heat, stability, and crystal clarity.

Rigid thermoforms have emerged as the main application category in the PLA market, owing to PLA's exceptional clarity, which allows for translucent and attractive packaging solutions.

The packaging industry leads in PLA usage, owing to an increase in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging methods.

North America led the market with a commanding 43.0% revenue share, owing to a boom in bioplastics demand.

Europe is the second-largest market for Polylactic acid, with Asia Pacific exhibiting strong development potential, fueled by a rising tide of eco-friendly activities.

Driving Factors

Packaging Industry Application Expansion

The packaging industry has seen an increase, in the use of PLA due to its biodegradability and compostability. PLA finds applications in areas such as films, bottles and food containers within this industry. The growing demand can be attributed to two factors. Firstly, customers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are therefore opting for packaging solutions that are eco-friendly. In response, to this changing customer preference companies are actively exploring alternatives.

PLA Manufacturing Technological Advancements

The progress made in science and technology has greatly influenced the production of PLA leading to improvements, in its properties and reduced manufacturing costs. Two notable breakthroughs, advancements in polymerization techniques and the introduction of PLA blends have expanded the potential applications of PLA across various industries. As a result, PLA has gained acceptance, in sectors.

Restraining Factors

Mechanical Characteristics and Heat Resistance Are Limited

Polylactic Acid (PLA) falls short in terms of its heat resistance and mechanical strength compared to plastics, like PET or HDPE. This means that PLA may not be the choice for applications that require materials of withstanding high temperatures or being highly durable. Industries such as automotive or aerospace which often encounter temperatures and mechanical stress may find PLAs properties inadequate, for their needs.

Growth Opportunities

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

PLA, known for its user friendliness, toxicity and ability to decompose naturally has emerged as a choice, in the 3D printing industry. As the utilization of 3D printing expands across sectors like healthcare, automotive and consumer goods the demand, for PLA filaments and powders is anticipated to witness growth.

Sustainable Packaging Solutions

PLA stands out as a choice, for eco packaging due to its ability to biodegrade and decompose naturally. With the growing awareness of concerns there is an increasing need for packaging options across different industries. The fact that PLA comes from sources and can easily break down makes it a leading contender in the market, for conscious packaging solutions.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 0.62 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 4.9 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 23.7% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 43.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

North America leads with a 43.0% revenue share driven by Europe's growing demand for bioplastics. This surge is fueled by stringent government regulations favouring bioplastics over traditional petroleum-based ones. The availability of subsidies and technical expertise further propels the demand for Polylactic acid in Europe. This trend is set to drive the global Polylactic acid market's growth in the coming years.

Segment Analysis

PLAs thermoforming grade dominates the market because of its properties making it perfect for thermoforming processes. In thermoforming a plastic sheet is heated until it becomes flexible and then molded into shape. PLAs thermoforming grade is known for its ability to withstand temperatures maintain stability and have a crystal clear appearance. This makes it highly preferred, for packaging, disposable food containers and various consumer goods. Its transparent nature enhances product visibility while its durability, in temperatures ensures lasting functionality.

Moving on to types of applications Rigid thermoformed products are quite popular. Hold a portion of the PLA market. The clear nature of PLA makes it an excellent option, for packaging solutions that require appeal and transparency. Moreover, its inherent strength and rigidity make it suitable for a variety of products that need integrity. Additionally, the renewable characteristics of PLA align with the increasing consumer demand for friendly packaging options. These factors contribute to the growth of thermoforming applications, in the PLA industry.

The food and beverage industry along with the sector drives the demand for packaging making it a leading end use industry. This strong demand plays a role in the dominance of packaging, within the application segment of the PLA market. Furthermore, the transportation sector is expected to witness growth during the projected period.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Grade

Thermoforming

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

By Application

Rigid Thermoform

Films & sheets

Bottles

Others

By End-Use

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Agricultural

Textile

Biomedical

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Several prominent companies, in the chemical market are collaborating to provide tailored solutions to meet the demand, for Polylactic acid. Both European and American firms are taking measures to boost production in the expanding Asia Pacific market by sharing their technology and expertise. One such example is DuPont, which announced its intention to acquire Spectrum Plastics Group in May 2023. This acquisition aims to bolster DuPonts portfolio of products in biopharma and pharma processing, packaging and medical devices.

Key Market Players

TotalEnergies Corbion bv

NatureWorks LLC

Jiangsu Supla Bioplastics Co., Ltd.

Futerro

COFCO

Jiangxi Keyuan Biopharm Co.,Ltd

Shanghai Tong-jie-liang Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Corbion Purac BV

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

BASF SE

Braskem

Uhde Inventa-Fischer

Toray

Synbra Technology

Sulzer

Teijin

Toyobo

Hisun Biomaterials

Recent Developments

NatureWorks is currently constructing a manufacturing facility, in the Nakhon Sawan Province of Thailand. This facility will be fully integrated for producing Ingeo PLA biopolymer. Is expected to be completed by October 2023 .

. In September 2023 , BASF SE revealed their range of additives known as biomass balance additives. These innovative additives are designed to promote the use of feedstock of fossil feedstock aligning with the companys commitment, to sustainability goals.

, BASF SE revealed their range of additives known as biomass balance additives. These innovative additives are designed to promote the use of feedstock of fossil feedstock aligning with the companys commitment, to sustainability goals. In May 2023, TotalEnergies Corbion and Xiamen Changsu Industrial Pte Ltd entered into a partnership. Their collaboration aims to drive advancements in the acid market focusing on efforts, in marketing, research & development and the creation of innovative applications and technologies, for biaxially oriented Polylactic acid (BOPLA).

