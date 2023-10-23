5G Testing Equipment Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 5G Testing Equipment Market is valued at US$ 1,430.0 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The 5G testing equipment market refers to the sector of the telecommunications industry that involves the development, production, and deployment of specialized testing and measurement tools, devices, and solutions used to evaluate, validate, and optimize 5G (fifth-generation) wireless networks and related technologies. These testing tools and equipment are designed to ensure the performance, reliability, and security of 5G networks, as well as to validate compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

The ongoing deployment of 5G networks worldwide is one of the primary drivers for 5G testing equipment. Network operators and equipment manufacturers need to ensure that the 5G infrastructure meets performance and reliability standards.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global 5G testing equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, offering, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global 5G testing equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global 5G testing equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, network construction is expected to take up the major portion of the 5G testing equipment market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,430.0 million Market Size Forecast US$ 2,518.4 million Growth Rate 8.4% Key Market Drivers Rapid Expansion of 5G Networks

Increasing Demand for High Data Rates

Rising smart cities projects Companies Profiled Anritsu Corp.

Artiza Networks Inc.

EXFO Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Intertek Group Plc

Keysight Technologies Inc.

MACOM Technology

Rohde & Schwarz

Teradyne Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Trex Enterprises

Siklu Communication Ltd

PRISMA Telecom

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global 5G testing equipment market include,

In May 2022, Intertek expanded its geographical presence by expanding its 5G assurance, testing, and certification services to clients in East Asia.

In January 2022, Anritsu introduced Interference Waveform Pattern software intended for 5G NR Receiver Test.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global 5G testing equipment market growth include Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology, Rohde & Schwarz, Teradyne Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Trex Enterprises, Tejas Networks, Astra Microwave, Siklu Communication Ltd, and PRISMA Telecom, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global 5G testing equipment market based on type, application, offering, end user and region

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Oscilloscopes Signal and Spectrum Analyzers Vector Signal Generators Others

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Network Construction Network Maintenance Network Optimization

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Offering Hardware Software

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Original Device Manufacturers Telecom Service Providers Others

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America 5G Testing Equipment Market US Canada Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe 5G Testing Equipment Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe 5G Testing Equipment Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa 5G Testing Equipment Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



