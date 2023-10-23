Unlocking the Power of FIDIC Contracts: A Comprehensive Program for Construction Professionals (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - December 31, 2023 February 2, 2024)

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Getting the Best of Your Project Under a FIDIC Contract" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This program will enable you to understand the benefits of using model contracts and appreciate the FIDIC "ecosystem", with a practical and self-discovery method that allows you to identify your specific needs and implement your knowledge in real-life projects.

The program includes a general overview of construction contracts, an in-depth review of the FIDIC contracts, as well as their provisions, to well understand:

Roles of each party under the Contract

Preparation of the terms of the Contract under the "Golden Rules"

Preparation of the general and special conditions of the Contract

Administration of a FIDIC contract by Clients, Contractors, the Engineer and others

Prevention of disputes

Dispute resolution

The program includes both theoretical explanations as well as practical workshops to allow the participants to gain the maximum. Practical cases and matters will be used to enhance your understanding and implementation of the contracts for the benefit of your organization.

The purpose of the program is not to learn provisions and clauses by memory but to appreciate the logic of the system, the interactions between provisions and how the relevant theory and practice can be of help to boost your professional development.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for all professionals involved in FIDIC contracts and project management, from government entities, private sector employers, consulting engineers, contractors, quantity surveyors, architects, legal advisers, funding agencies and insurers etc. Job titles may include but are not limited to: Project Managers, Engineers, Quantity Surveyors, Contracts Administrators, Contracts Managers, Legal Advisors, Lawyers, Commercial Managers, Construction Managers, Supervisors, Planning Managers, Economists, General Managers and Consultants etc.

Agenda:

DAY 1 OVERVIEW/FOUNDAMENTALS

International construction contracts and their best practices

Model construction contracts: pros and cons

Practical elements to consider in a construction contract

FIDIC as an organization and philosophy

FIDIC contracts "ecosystem"

What you should know about the FIDIC model contracts in order to be able to succeed in its implementation

Workshop 1 - Model Contracts vs. Bespoke Contracts. Learn why you should understand this difference and take advantage of it

Workshop 2 - Using FIDIC vs. Not using it. The major impact of using FIDIC contracts and getting leverage

Workshop 3 - What I think vs. What it is real on FIDIC contracts. Do you really understand FIDIC and why you should use it?

DAY 2 FIDIC MODEL CONTRACTS CONTENT AND ANALYSIS

Introduction to the FIDIC 2017 model contracts

Parties of a FIDIC Contract

Procedures of the FIDIC Contract

Parties and procedures: the ecosystem that has to work with harmony

Bidding under a FIDIC contract

The Golden Rules and their impact in the present and future

Execution of a FIDIC Contract

Relevant clauses and their connections with the project

Administration of a FIDIC contract

Issues during the performance of a FIDIC contract

Interpretation of clauses

Claims process

Workshop 1 - What to consider if you have a FIDIC contract in front of you, as Client, Contractor, Engineer? Understand your role, take advantage and get the best of your project.

Workshop 2 - The impact of not respecting the roles and procedures of a FIDIC contract. Avoid misunderstandings and situations that can lead you to failure

Workshop 3 - Administration, Administration, Administration: What is administration? Life after signing the contract and putting it in the draw

Workshop 4 - Filing claims under FIDIC contracts: What is needed. Losing money is not an option

DAY 3 DISPUTE AVOIDANCE AND DISPUTE RESOLUTION AND FINAL WORKSHOP

The Dispute Avoidance and Dispute Resolution mechanisms included in the FIDIC contracts

Dispute Avoidance and Adjudication Boards: what are they and how to use them

Arbitration and courts - how to deal with FIDIC cases

Mock Case on dispute avoidance - Get the best of the new tools of FIDIC 2017 in order to keep your commercial relationships healthy

Mock Case on dispute resolution - When it is impossible to avoid a dispute

Practical Case on arbitration under FIDIC contracts and their challenge

Final Workshop:

How to use all that you have learned in the program in your work and position?

Practical recommendations

Ways forward to use FIDIC contracts effectively in your project

Final Workshop: Taking the best of the program for your company and career

