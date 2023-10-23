Smart Inhalers Market to Attract Revenues Worth USD 522.45 Million by 2032 at 16.16% CAGR - Report by The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 116.81 Million in 2022 smart inhalers market will reach USD 522.45 Million by 2032. Time and location tracking could also help with finding trigger variables, getting information to the doctor quickly, and collecting study data. Certain sophisticated models have the ability to identify elevated levels of pollen or air pollution, thereby warning patients about possible aggravations.



North America emerged as the most significant market, with 42.02% market revenue share in 2022.



North America dominated the market, with a market share of around 42.02% in 2022. Smart inhalers are in high demand in countries like the United States and Canada because chronic respiratory disorders are becoming more common, particularly among the elderly population.



The metered dosage inhalers segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.19% in 2022.



The metered dosage inhalers segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 42.19% in 2022. Metered dosage inhalers allow patients to regulate their own dosage, making them suitable for usage in home care environments as well. Patients of various ages utilise MDIs because they are effective.



The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.20% in 2022.



The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 48.20% in 2022. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which encompasses emphysema and chronic bronchitis, have difficulty breathing. Millions more people suffer with COPD, yet many have never been diagnosed or treated.



The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.81% in 2022.



The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 41.81% in 2022. Most smart inhalers that are objected for various indications are available from hospital pharmacies. In a hospital context, hospital pharmacy continuously maintains and improves patient pharmaceutical care and drug management to the highest standards.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 52.44% in 2022.

The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 52.44% in 2022. Patients suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive lung disease are frequently admitted to hospitals and clinics. The segment's revenue has increased as a result of the rising investment in clinics and hospitals.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing usage of smart inhalers



Low medication quantities can be nebulized with smart inhalers, which also have a low residual volume, a predominantly fine-particle fraction that reaches the peripheral lung, and constant and enhanced aerosol generation efficiency. For different drugs, the output rate, aerosol chamber, and reservoir sizes of smart inhalers can be adjusted to give patients the optimum aerosol drug delivery possible. Comparing traditional and smart inhalers showed that medicine delivery in ventilator-dependent patients was similar.



Some of the major players operating in the smart inhalers market are:



• H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

• COHERO Health Inc.

• Personal Air Quality Systems Private Limited

• Adherium Limited

• Berry Global

• Cognita Labs

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Amiko Digital Health Limited

• Novartis AG

• Propeller Health

• Pneuma Respiratory Inc.

• AireHealth, Inc.

• 3M Health Care Limited

• FindAir Sp. z o.o



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Dry Powdered Inhalers

• Metered Dosage Inhalers



By Application:



• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

• Asthma

• Others



By Distribution Channel:



• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy



By End-user:



• Hospitals and Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Others



By Region



• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



