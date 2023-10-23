Natural Food Colors Market Demand is Set to Grow at Fastest CAGR of 8.6% by 2032

Natural food colors market size is anticipated to grow from USD 1.8 Billion to USD 4.10 Billion in 10 years. Over the forecast period, it is expected that the market for natural food colours would grow rapidly due to the growing demand for confectionery and bakery items.

Pune, INDIA

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 natural food colors market will reach USD 4.10 Billion by 2032. Strict regulations prohibiting the use of artificial and similar colours will likely also become the primary driver of growth in manufacturing. Furthermore, the appeal of locally produced food has increased due to buyers' worry of catching an infection from consuming more imported foods with weird and unknown ingredient origins. This has benefited local producers of natural food colouring as well as prospective newcomers to the food industry.

Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period2023–2032
Base Year2022
Market Size in 2022USD 1.8 Billion
Market Size in 2032USD 4.1 Billion
CAGR8.6%
No. of Pages in Report234
Segments CoveredApplication, Product
DriversRise in demand of products made from natural sources
OpportunitiesNatural colors provide chances for product innovation and distinction
RestraintsHigh production cost

Key Insight of the Natural Food Colors Market

Europe emerged as the most significant market, with 42.3% market revenue share in 2022.

Europe dominated the market, with a market share of around 42.3% in 2022. In Europe, the market for natural and organic products is well-established. Natural and organic food and beverage compositions heavily incorporate natural colours. Natural colour manufacturers have the opportunity to target this market and offer certified organic colour alternatives because to the region's growing organic industry.

The beverages segment accounted for the largest market share of 46.3% in 2022.

The beverages segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 46.3% in 2022. There is an increasing need for drinks that have clear labelling and don't include any artificial additives, such colourants. Natural colours go well with this trend since they are made of organic components and are thought to be safer and healthier alternatives.

The carotenoids segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.3% in 2022.

The carotenoids segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 31.3% in 2022. Carotenoids are coloured in a range of shades, including red, orange, and yellow. There are numerous applications for this colour spectrum in beverages, culinary items, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. Carotenoids, such as lutein, lycopene, and beta-carotene, are widely used in the market for natural colours.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Rise in demand of products made from natural sources

Consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients in the food and beverages they eat and drink. Demand for goods derived entirely from natural sources and devoid of chemical additives is rising. Natural food colouring is on trend and offers a safer and more natural substitute for chemical colourants.

Restraint: High production cost

Natural food colours may have a narrower colour spectrum than manufactured colours. Using natural colourants to create some unique or vivid colours can be challenging.

Some of the major players operating in the natural food colors market are:

• Chr. Hansen Holding AS
• Givaudan (Naturex)
• Koninklijke DSM NV,
• Sensient Technologies
• Symrise AG
• Naturex
• Roha Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Application:

• Bakery & Confectionery
• Beverages
• Dairy & Frozen Products
• Meat Products
• Oil & Fat
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Food

By Product:

• Copper Chlorophyllin
• Carmine
• Anthocyanin
• Curcumin
• Carotenoids

By Region

• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

