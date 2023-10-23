Natural Food Colors Market Demand is Set to Grow at Fastest CAGR of 8.6% by 2032

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 natural food colors market will reach USD 4.10 Billion by 2032. Strict regulations prohibiting the use of artificial and similar colours will likely also become the primary driver of growth in manufacturing. Furthermore, the appeal of locally produced food has increased due to buyers' worry of catching an infection from consuming more imported foods with weird and unknown ingredient origins. This has benefited local producers of natural food colouring as well as prospective newcomers to the food industry.



Report Coverage Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 4.1 Billion CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 234 Segments Covered Application, Product Drivers Rise in demand of products made from natural sources Opportunities Natural colors provide chances for product innovation and distinction Restraints High production cost

Key Insight of the Natural Food Colors Market



Europe emerged as the most significant market, with 42.3% market revenue share in 2022.



Europe dominated the market, with a market share of around 42.3% in 2022. In Europe, the market for natural and organic products is well-established. Natural and organic food and beverage compositions heavily incorporate natural colours. Natural colour manufacturers have the opportunity to target this market and offer certified organic colour alternatives because to the region's growing organic industry.



The beverages segment accounted for the largest market share of 46.3% in 2022.



The beverages segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 46.3% in 2022. There is an increasing need for drinks that have clear labelling and don't include any artificial additives, such colourants. Natural colours go well with this trend since they are made of organic components and are thought to be safer and healthier alternatives.



The carotenoids segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.3% in 2022.



The carotenoids segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 31.3% in 2022. Carotenoids are coloured in a range of shades, including red, orange, and yellow. There are numerous applications for this colour spectrum in beverages, culinary items, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. Carotenoids, such as lutein, lycopene, and beta-carotene, are widely used in the market for natural colours.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rise in demand of products made from natural sources



Consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients in the food and beverages they eat and drink. Demand for goods derived entirely from natural sources and devoid of chemical additives is rising. Natural food colouring is on trend and offers a safer and more natural substitute for chemical colourants.



Restraint: High production cost



Natural food colours may have a narrower colour spectrum than manufactured colours. Using natural colourants to create some unique or vivid colours can be challenging.



Some of the major players operating in the natural food colors market are:



• Chr. Hansen Holding AS

• Givaudan (Naturex)

• Koninklijke DSM NV,

• Sensient Technologies

• Symrise AG

• Naturex

• Roha Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Bakery & Confectionery

• Beverages

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Meat Products

• Oil & Fat

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Food



By Product:



• Copper Chlorophyllin

• Carmine

• Anthocyanin

• Curcumin

• Carotenoids



By Region



• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



