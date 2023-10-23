Merus’ Zeno Interim Data Continues to Demonstrate Robust and Durable Responses in NRG1+ Cancer

- 37% ORR and 14.9 months median DOR in 78 evaluable NRG1+ NSCLC patients

- 42% ORR and 9.1 months median DOR in 33 evaluable NRG1+ PDAC patients

- Sufficient clinical data expected in 1H24 to support potential BLA submissions

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced interim clinical data, as of a July 31, 2023 data cutoff date, from the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial and Early Access Program (EAP) of the bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno) in patients with neuregulin 1 fusion (NRG1+) cancer presented by Principal Investigator, Dr. Alison Schram* of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023.

“I’ve been impressed by the consistency of the Zeno clinical data and am convinced Zeno has the potential to be both a first and best in class treatment for NRG1+ cancer,” said Dr. Andrew Joe, Chief Medical Officer at Merus. “I expect we will have the dataset in the first half of 2024 to support potential BLA submissions in both NRG1+ NSCLC and PDAC.”

Dr. Schram added, “Currently, there are no approved therapies specifically for the treatment of NRG1+ cancer, resulting in patients being treated with standard of care by tumor type despite data suggesting NRG1+ cancers may respond poorly to chemoimmunotherapy. With Zeno’s durable efficacy and excellent safety profile reported at ESMO, I believe Zeno could be an important, new standard of care for patients with NRG1+ cancer.”

The reported data are from the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial and EAP which are assessing the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer.

Durable efficacy of zenocutuzumab, a HER2 x HER3 bispecific antibody, in advanced NRG1 fusion-positive (NRG1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Observations in the presentation include:

As of July 31, 2023 data cutoff date, 105 patients with NRG1+ NSCLC were treated with Zeno. 78 patients with measurable disease were treated by February 13, 2023, allowing for the potential for ≥ 24 week follow-up, and who met the criteria for the primary analysis population. 37.2% (29/78; 95% Cl: 26.5-48.9) overall response rate (ORR) per RECIST v1.1 by investigator assessment 61.5% (95% CI: 49.8 - 72.3) clinical benefit rate 14.9 months median duration of response (DOR) and 20 of patients were continuing treatment as of the data cutoff



Durable efficacy of zenocutuzumab, a HER2 x HER3 bispecific antibody, in advanced NRG1 fusion-positive (NRG1+) pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Observations in the presentation include:

As of July 31, 2023 data cutoff date, 44 patients with NRG1+ PDAC were treated with Zeno. 33 patients with measurable disease were treated by February 13, 2023, allowing for the potential for ≥ 24 weeks follow-up, and who met the criteria for the primary analysis population. 42.4% (95% CI, 25.5–60.8) ORR per RECIST v1.1 by investigator assessment; 1 (3%) patient achieved a complete response, and 13 (39%) patients achieved a partial response 72.7% (95% CI, 54-87) clinical benefit rate 82% experienced tumor reduction Of 21 patients evaluable for CA 19-9 levels, 78% showed a ≥ 50% decrease in CA 19-9 values from baseline 9.1 months (95% CI, 5.5–12.0) median DOR; and 6 patients were continuing treatment as of the data cutoff



Safety findings from both presentations: Zeno demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile among the 189 NRG1+ cancer patients who were treated with 750 mg Q2W monotherapy, with only 6% of patients experiencing related grade 3-4 toxicities.

The full presentations are available on the Publications page of our website.

*Dr. Schram has financial interests related to Merus.

About the eNRGy Clinical Trial

Merus is currently enrolling patients in the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer. The eNRGy trial consists of three cohorts: NRG1+ pancreatic cancer; NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer; and NRG1+ cancer. Further details, including current trial sites, can be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and Merus’ trial website at www.nrg1.com or by calling 1-833-NRG-1234.

About Zeno

Zeno is an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)-enhanced Biclonics® that utilizes the Merus Dock & Block® mechanism to inhibit the neuregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors with NRG1 gene fusions (NRG1+ cancer). Through its unique mechanism of binding to HER2 and potently blocking the interaction of HER3 with its ligand NRG1 or NRG1-fusion proteins, Zeno has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancer. In preclinical studies, Zeno also potently inhibits HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation and tumor growth in models harboring NRG1 fusions.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, http://www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV .

