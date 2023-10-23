Starbox Launches Video Production Enlivening Pictures with Image-to-Video Feature in StarboxAI - ViPro

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the “Company”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions with a goal of becoming a comprehensive artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions provider within Southeast Asia, is excited to announce the addition of an image-to-video feature in its StarboxAI - ViPro module. This tool harnesses the power of AI to convert static images into dynamic videos, accelerating video production for promotional and marketing materials.



The StarboxAI - ViPro's image-to-video feature enables users to input a sequence of images and accompanying text descriptions. The AI algorithm then processes these inputs and synthesizes them into a coherent video sequence, complete with transitional effects and timing that matches the context and theme of the input.

Content Creation with AI Technology

The StarboxAI - ViPro's image-to-video feature is engineered to enhance the efficiency of content production. For instance, an e-commerce business can input product images along with descriptive text, and the StarboxAI - ViPro can then generate a video showcasing the products in action. Similarly, event organizers can submit photos and descriptions from past events, and the StarboxAI - ViPro can create a video highlighting key moments and generate a video that can anticipate future events based on two or more pictures uploaded for the video creation. This feature can be seamlessly integrated with physical photos or art pieces, using augmented reality (“AR”) to further elevate the immersive experience for users.

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbox Group, stated, “This image-to-video feature simplifies video content production. With a few images and descriptive texts, our advanced AI engine can produce video content efficiently. This tool has the potential to streamline the way our partners create marketing and promotional content, enabling fast responses to market trends and dynamic engagement with audiences.”

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, digital advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com .

