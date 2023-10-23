Atomic Force Microscopy Market revenue to surpass USD 1 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global atomic force microscopy market size is slated to expand at ~6% CAGR between 2024 and 2036. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 1 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 516 million in the year 2023.Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) is a high-resolution imaging technique used in nanotechnology and materials science. It allows researchers to visualize and manipulate individual atoms and molecules on surfaces. AFM operates by scanning a sharp tip over a sample while measuring the forces between the tip and the sample surface. The market for AFM instruments has been steadily growing over the years.

The growth can be attributed to increasing research activities in nanoscience and nanotechnology, material science, and life sciences. AFM is used in various applications, including material characterization, surface analysis, biological imaging, and more. It is widely used in both academic and industrial research. The atomic force microscope (AFM) market is positively impacted by rising corporate investments and technical developments. Around USD 92 billion was invested in artificial intelligence (AI) by businesses globally in 2022. Additionally, the growing need for high-speed diagnostics and the usage of atomic force microscopes for coronavirus research present profitable opportunities for market participants. The 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected 181 different countries and has over 1197405 verified cases. Advancements in AFM technology, such as the development of high-speed AFMs, integration with other analytical techniques, and the improvement of software for data analysis, have contributed to the growth of the market.

Increasing Investment in Organic Light Emitting Diodes across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

As high-end smartphones with enormous displays are used more frequently, there has been an increase in the demand for OLED panels across the globe. Organic light emitting diodes OLED panels are a popular option for smartphone screens due to their crystal-clear visuals, low weight, and superior contrast ratio. Around 1.2 billion cell phones were shipped globally in 2022, a decline from 2021. By the end of 2022, smartphones will be used by 68% of the global population. For the past three decades, atomic force microscopy has been a powerful technique for nanotechnological imaging. It offers a variety of modes for examining the topography, elasticity, adhesion, friction, electrical properties, and magnetism of nanomaterials. As a result, various countries have increased their funding for carrying out research projects relating to nanotechnology. The development of new methods and tools such as frictional force mapping, topographic imaging, photoconductive atomic energy microscopy, scanning voltage microscopy, SPM-based nanoscale spectroscopy, and force spectroscopy is expected to have a significant impact on market growth overall over the forecast period.

Atomic Force Microscopy Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Research and Development Investments to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region



The atomic force microscopy market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. North America boasts a thriving research and development (R&D) ecosystem, encompassing academic institutions, government initiatives, and private sector investments. This substantial commitment to innovation has had a profound impact on the AFM market. In 2020, the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) reported that the U.S. government allocated over USD 1.5 billion to nanotechnology-related R&D, significantly contributing to the growth of AFM technologies. Materials science is a fundamental driver of the AFM market in North America. With an ever-growing demand for advanced materials in industries like aerospace, automotive, and electronics, AFM is the tool of choice for characterizing and understanding these materials at the nanoscale. The Materials Research Society (MRS) states that AFM has become indispensable for understanding and designing advanced materials.

Thriving Research and Development Initiatives to Propel the Growth in the Europe Region

The Europe atomic force microscopy market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Ongoing innovations in AFM technology are catalyzing market expansion. The introduction of high-speed AFMs, integration with complementary analytical techniques, and improved data analysis software are making AFM more accessible and efficient. This is substantiated by a report, which predicts a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the European AFM market in the coming years. Europe has been a frontrunner in investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities. Across academic institutions and government programs, substantial funds are allocated to innovation. The European Union's Horizon 2020 program, for instance, committed USD 80 billion to R&D projects. These initiatives have a direct impact on the AFM market. In 2020, the European AFM market was valued at approximately USD 200 million and is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years, as highlighted in a report.

Atomic Force Microscopy, Segmentation by Grade

Industrial

Research

Amongst these segments, the industrial segment in atomic force microscopy market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Nanotechnology's impact on various industries is growing exponentially. The precision and versatility of AFM are aligned with the needs of industries working at the nanoscale. According to a report from the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), nanotechnology is experiencing significant growth and impacting sectors from healthcare to energy. The semiconductor industry, which underpins the electronics market, relies on precision and quality control at the nanoscale. AFM's ability to provide high-resolution imaging and analysis has positioned it as a crucial tool for semiconductor manufacturing. Statistical data from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) indicates that the semiconductor industry continues to grow, with an annual global sales growth rate of approximately 6%. Materials science is at the forefront of industrial innovation, with the need for advanced materials spanning across aerospace, automotive, energy, and electronics sectors. AFM's precision in characterizing and understanding materials at the nanoscale has made it invaluable for researchers in these industries.

Atomic Force Microscopy, Segmentation by Application

Life Sciences & Biology

Semiconductors & Electronics

Nanotechnology

Material Science

Academics

Amongst these segments, the semiconductors & electronics segment in atomic force microscopy market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The Semiconductors and Electronics industry is continually pushing the boundaries of miniaturization, with the constant quest for smaller and more efficient components. AFM's high-resolution imaging and analysis capabilities are indispensable for quality control and research in microelectronics. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) highlights the relentless pursuit of miniaturization, with transistors now in the nanometer range, making AFM's precision all the more critical. As consumer electronics become more complex, reliability and durability testing become paramount. AFM is utilized for the evaluation of materials and components to ensure long-term performance. This is particularly significant in the context of the rapid growth in consumer electronics. A study shows that the global consumer electronics market is expanding steadily.

Few of the well-known industry leaders in the atomic force microscopy market that are profiled by Research Nester are Bruker Corporation, Oxford Instruments, AFM Workshop, Anton Paar GmbH, Nanonics Imaging, Nanosurf AG, Witec, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Atomic Force Microscopy Market

Nanosurf AG introduced the FlexAFM research-grade Atomic Force Microscopes in combination with the C3000i controller for applications in material science and life science.

Bruker released the NanoRacer high-speed AFM system. This sets a new benchmark in high-speed scanning capabilities for fully real-time viewing of dynamic biological processes employing atomic force microscopy, with 50 frames per second imaging speed.

