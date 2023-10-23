Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Core net income(1) of $9.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share(1)
  • Net income of $6.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share
  • Net interest income of $20.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.78%, up 5 basis points from the prior quarter
  • NIM of 3.79% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1)
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.15%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 12.96%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 14.21%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.66%; and core ROATCE(1) of 20.50%
  • Efficiency ratio of 48.01%; and core efficiency ratio of 42.79%
  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 13.3% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits declined 1.5% annualized, primarily due to a reduction in brokered deposits
  • Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased 4.2% annualized from the prior quarter

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

      

ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $9.6 million, or $1.06 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $7.1 million, or $0.79 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023, and core net income of $6.8 million, or $0.77 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary
     
Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States, said, “Our business development teams continued to identify compelling opportunities in the third quarter, driving annualized sequential loan growth of 13.3% and maintaining the strong momentum we’ve generated over the past two years as we meet steady loan demand across our economically dynamic footprint.”
“Our growth positioned the bank to capitalize on higher rates, with increased yields on earning assets driving a nearly 7% gain in net interest income from the second quarter and from a year earlier, bolstering our core earnings. As we pursue new business, we remain committed to diligent underwriting and robust credit quality. Our non-performing loans as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio totaled just 0.06%, consistent with the prior quarter.”
“Importantly, we continue to fund our loan growth with a healthy deposit franchise. Our funding costs did increase during the third quarter to remain competitive in terms of price amid higher rates to keep our total deposit levels relatively stable. However, this was more than offset by our loan growth and gains in yields, and our net interest margin expanded by 5 basis points in the quarter as a result.”
 

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company received a $5.1 million employee retention credit (“ERC”). The second quarter of 2023 included the $5.1 million ERC in noninterest income, and also included $1.2 million in noninterest expense for professional fees paid by the Company in obtaining the ERC. After reviewing the revised IRS guidelines pertaining to ERC issued during the third quarter, the Company determined to return the full $5.1 million ERC to the IRS and has recorded a payable. The Company will also receive a refund of all professional fees totaling $1.2 million related to ERC. Accordingly, the third quarter of 2023 reflects a $5.1 million reduction in noninterest income and a $1.2 million reduction in noninterest expense related to the return of the ERC. This was deemed a change in circumstance between the second and third quarters of 2023. The following table for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2023 eliminates the effect of the ERC. There is no impact on the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Results excluding ERC 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023
      
Results of Operations     
Interest income$35,204  $32,185  $96,088 
Interest expense 14,473   12,753   36,379 
Net interest income 20,731   19,432   59,709 
Provision for credit losses 773   1,557   3,511 
Net interest income after provision 19,958   17,875   56,198 
Noninterest income 2,206   1,762   5,755 
Noninterest expense 9,812   12,189   32,159 
Income tax expense 2,843   1,572   6,738 
Net income$9,509  $5,876  $23,056 
      
Per Share Data     
Earnings per share:     
Basic$1.07  $0.67  $2.62 
Diluted$1.05  $0.66  $2.56 
      
Performance and Financial Ratios     
ROAA 1.65%  1.07%  1.41%
ROAE 18.59%  12.18%  15.85%
Efficiency ratio 42.76%  57.39%  49.47%
      


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
 Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
 (Dollars in thousands)    
          
Average interest-earning assets$2,175,103  $2,091,998  $1,859,104  4.0% 17.0%
Net interest income$20,731  $19,432  $19,435  6.7% 6.7%
Net interest margin 3.78%  3.73%  4.15% 5bps (37) bps
          
          

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $20.7 million, an increase of 6.7% from $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of a higher yield on interest-earning assets due to both growth and higher interest rates, which more than offset a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits primarily due to rising interest rates.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 6.7%. The increase was primarily the result of a sharp improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets due to both year over year growth and higher interest rates, which outpaced the accelerated rise in costs on interest-bearing liabilities due to a rapid rise in interest rates, coupled with growth in interest-bearing liabilities. A portion of the growth in interest-bearing deposits is due to migration from noninterest-bearing into interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.78%, compared to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average balance and yield on interest-earning assets, which outpaced the combined effect of higher average balances and cost of interest-bearing deposits.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 4.15%. The decrease was primarily due to a rapid increase in interest rates, which accelerated the cost on interest-bearing liabilities at a faster pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.

Noninterest Income
 Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
 (Dollars in thousands)    
          
Service charges on deposit accounts$442  $456  $508  (3.1)% (13.0)%
Swap fees 453   173   11  161.8% 4018.2%
SBA/USDA fees 74   66   95  12.1% (22.1)%
Mortgage origination fees 158   188   218  (16.0)% (27.5)%
Net loss on securities (12)  (45)  (143) (73.3)% (91.6)%
Employee retention credit and related revenue (5,100)  5,100     N/A N/A
Other operating income 1,091   924   650  18.1% 67.8%
Total noninterest income$(2,894) $6,862  $1,339  (142.2)% (316.1)%
          
          

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was reported as a $2.9 million net expense, compared to noninterest income of $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The change in ERC eligibility between the second and third quarters of 2023 is substantially the reason for the significant variation. This decrease was partially offset by a $280,000 increase in swap fees during the third quarter of 2023.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased 316.1% from $1.3 million. The decrease was substantially due to the aforementioned return of ERC. This decrease was partially offset by a $280,000 increase in swap fees during the third quarter of 2023 and $132,000 in dividend income realized on equity securities.

Noninterest Expense
 Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
 (Dollars in thousands)    
          
Salaries and employee benefits$5,752  $7,863 $6,152 (26.8)% (6.5)%
Equipment and occupancy expenses 718   694  764 3.5% (6.0)%
Data processing fees 650   646  599 0.6% 8.5%
Regulatory assessments 322   180  235 78.9% 37.0%
Professional fees related to ERC (1,243)  1,243   N/A N/A
Other operating expenses 2,370   2,806  2,487 (15.5)% (4.7)%
Total noninterest expenses$8,569  $13,432 $10,237 (36.2)% (16.3)%
          
          

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.6 million, a decrease of 36.2% from $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was substantially attributable to a decrease in salaries and benefits as a result of significantly less retirement expenses during the third quarter of 2023, in addition to several open positions. Additionally, the change in ERC eligibility resulted in a $1.2 million refund of professional fees related to the ERC. Provision for unfunded loan commitments decreased $181,000 during the third quarter of 2023.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense decreased 16.3% from $10.2 million. The decrease was substantially due to the aforementioned refund of professional fees related to the ERC, a decrease in salaries and benefits as a result of a reduction in employees and a net reduction in forgery/fraud losses during the third quarter of 2023.

Loans and Credit Quality 
 Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
(Dollars in thousands)    
          
Gross loans 1,779,846   1,722,278   1,530,129  3.3% 16.3%
Unearned income (5,698)  (5,766)  (5,139) (1.2)% 10.9%
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)$1,774,148  $1,716,512  $1,524,990  3.4% 16.3%
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”)$1,740,582  $1,676,816  $1,480,735  3.8% 17.5%
          
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”)$1,082  $1,010  $3,950  7.1% (72.6)%
Provision for credit losses$773  $1,557  $1,663  (50.4)% (53.5)%
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”)$22,181  $21,385  $18,423  3.7% 20.4%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$(23) $27  $47  (185.2)% (148.9)%
NPL to gross loans 0.06%  0.06%  0.26%    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)(0.01)%  0.01%  0.01%    
ACL to loans 1.25%  1.25%  1.21%    
          
(1)   Ratio is annualized.         
          
          

Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2023, up $57.6 million from June 30, 2023 and up $249.2 million from September 30, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.1 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at September 30, 2023, compared with $1.0 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at June 30, 2023, and $4.0 million, or 0.26% of gross loans, at September 30, 2022. The $72,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a commercial real estate loan that was added to nonaccrual status and partially offset by a commercial real estate loan that moved back to accruing status. The $2.9 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status, two loans that were paid-off and one loan that was charged-off.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $773,000 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Provision in the second quarter of 2023 was based on increases for qualitative economic factors as well as loan growth, whereas provision in the third quarter of 2023 was based solely on loan growth. The Company expects future provisions to be based on loan growth, unless credit issues arise.

Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2023 were $23,000, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $27,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023, and net charge-offs of $47,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.25% of total loans and 2050.00% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023, compared with 1.25% of total loans and 2117.33% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.5 million at September 30, 2023.

Deposits
 Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
 (Dollars in thousands)    
          
Noninterest-bearing deposits$418,125  $449,433  $499,613  (7.0)% (16.3)%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,498,276   1,474,478   1,267,479  1.6% 18.2%
Total deposits$1,916,401  $1,923,911  $1,767,092  (0.4)% 8.4%
          
Uninsured deposits$568,323  $553,084  $707,371  2.8% (19.7)%
Uninsured deposits to total deposits 29.66%  28.75%  40.03%    
Noninterest deposits to total deposits 21.82%  23.36%  28.27%    
          
          

Total deposits were $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023, down slightly from June 30, 2023 and up from $1.8 billion at September 30, 2022. The $7.5 million decrease in total deposits in the third quarter was primarily related to a reduction in brokered deposits of $25.9 million, partially offset by an $18.4 million increase in customer deposits. Total brokered deposits were $168.3 million at September 30, 2023.

Capital
 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
Company Bank Company Bank Company Bank
           
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets8.70% 11.71% 8.70% 11.82% 8.44% 11.49%
Risk-based capital ratios:           
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio9.32% 12.55% 9.11% 12.37% 8.73% 11.89%
Tier 1 capital ratio9.32% 12.55% 9.11% 12.37% 8.73% 11.89%
Total capital ratio14.60% 13.67% 14.42% 13.47% 12.26% 12.87%
            
            

As of September 30, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $201.9 million, up from $197.3 million at June 30, 2023. The increase of $4.7 million was substantially due to earnings growth, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
         
Results of Operations         
Interest income$35,204  $32,185  $22,520  $96,088  $56,144 
Interest expense 14,473   12,753   3,085   36,379   5,690 
Net interest income 20,731   19,432   19,435   59,709   50,454 
Provision for credit losses 773   1,557   1,663   3,511   3,667 
Net interest income after provision 19,958   17,875   17,772   56,198   46,787 
Noninterest income (2,894)  6,862   1,339   5,755   4,074 
Noninterest expense 8,569   13,432   10,237   32,159   29,178 
Income tax expense 1,866   2,549   2,174   6,738   5,204 
Net income$6,629  $8,756  $6,700  $23,056  $16,479 
Core net income(1)$9,563  $7,058  $6,806  $23,901  $16,883 
          
Share and Per Share Data         
Shares issued and outstanding 8,834,168   8,738,814   8,705,920   8,834,168   8,705,920 
Weighted average shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,846,018   8,763,635   8,693,745   8,791,007   8,797,720 
Diluted 9,040,687   8,950,847   8,871,116   9,016,603   8,952,600 
Earnings per share:         
Basic$0.75  $1.00  $0.77  $2.62  $1.87 
Diluted$0.73  $0.98  $0.75  $2.56  $1.84 
Core - diluted(1)$1.06  $0.79  $0.77  $2.65  $1.89 
Book value per share$22.86  $22.57  $19.56  $22.86  $19.56 
Tangible book value per share(1)$20.84  $20.52  $17.48  $20.84  $17.48 
Cash dividends per common share$0.09  $0.09  $0.09  $0.27  $0.27 
          
Performance and Financial Ratios         
ROAA 1.15%  1.60%  1.35%  1.41%  1.19%
ROAE 12.96%  18.15%  15.42%  15.85%  12.72%
Core ROAA(1) 1.66%  1.29%  1.37%  1.47%  1.21%
ROATCE(1) 14.21%  20.01%  17.24%  17.47%  14.22%
Core ROATCE(1) 20.50%  16.13%  17.51%  18.11%  14.57%
NIM 3.78%  3.73%  4.15%  3.85%  3.85%
NIM - FTE(2) 3.79%  3.74%  4.17%  3.87%  3.87%
Net interest spread 2.84%  2.86%  3.86%  3.00%  3.64%
Yield on loans 6.86%  6.61%  5.37%  6.62%  4.97%
Yield on interest-earning assets 6.42%  6.17%  4.81%  6.20%  4.29%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.58%  3.31%  0.95%  3.20%  0.65%
Cost of funds(2) 2.80%  2.58%  0.69%  2.48%  0.46%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.43%  3.12%  0.82%  3.02%  0.52%
Cost of total deposits 2.63%  2.38%  0.58%  2.29%  0.36%
Noninterest deposits to total deposits 21.82%  23.36%  28.27%  21.82%  28.27%
Core deposits to total deposits 86.58%  86.18%  92.17%  86.58%  92.17%
Uninsured deposits to total deposits 29.66%  28.75%  40.03%  29.66%  40.03%
Total loans to total deposits 92.58%  89.22%  86.30%  92.58%  86.30%
Efficiency ratio 48.01%  51.00%  48.94%  49.47%  52.98%
Core efficiency ratio(1) 42.79%  49.96%  48.94%  47.06%  52.98%
          
          

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
         
Financial Condition (ending)         
Total loans$1,774,148  $1,716,512  $1,524,990  $1,774,148  $1,524,990 
Total securities 189,496   182,717   170,375   189,496   170,375 
Total assets 2,296,527   2,277,803   2,052,725   2,296,527   2,052,725 
Total noninterest bearing deposits 418,125   449,433   499,613   418,125   499,613 
Total core deposits(1) 1,659,291   1,657,961   1,628,660   1,659,291   1,628,660 
Total deposits 1,916,401   1,923,911   1,767,092   1,916,401   1,767,092 
Total borrowings 146,573   131,472   93,020   146,573   93,020 
Total liabilities 2,094,603   2,080,553   1,882,400   2,094,603   1,882,400 
Total shareholders’ equity 201,924   197,250   170,325   201,924   170,325 
          
Financial Condition (average)         
Total loans$1,740,582  $1,676,816  $1,480,735  $1,676,134  $1,373,564 
Total securities 201,830   196,731   185,670   197,005   175,381 
Total other interest-earning assets 232,691   218,451   192,699   199,379   202,837 
Total interest-bearing assets 2,175,103   2,091,998   1,859,104   2,072,518   1,751,782 
Total assets 2,282,217   2,200,843   1,966,556   2,180,851   1,858,993 
Total noninterest-bearing deposits 448,616   438,987   491,917   442,149   502,951 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,472,024   1,412,047   1,207,797   1,395,529   1,097,693 
Total deposits 1,920,640   1,851,034   1,699,714   1,837,678   1,600,644 
Total borrowings 129,882   131,411   75,039   122,156   68,719 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,601,906   1,543,458   1,282,836   1,517,685   1,166,412 
Total shareholders’ equity 202,955   193,516   172,402   194,430   173,210 
          
Asset Quality         
Nonperforming loans$1,082  $1,010  $3,950  $1,082  $3,950 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)$2,903  $2,870  $2,930  $2,903  $2,930 
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”)$3,985  $3,880  $6,880  $3,985  $6,880 
Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(2)(0.01)         %  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01%
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2) 0.18%  0.37%  0.45%  0.28%  0.36%
ACL to loans 1.25%  1.25%  1.21%  1.25%  1.21%
ACL to gross loans 1.25%  1.24%  1.20%  1.25%  1.20%
ACL to NPL 2050.00%  2117.33%  466.41%  2050.00%  466.41%
NPL to loans 0.06%  0.06%  0.26%  0.06%  0.26%
NPL to gross loans 0.06%  0.06%  0.26%  0.06%  0.26%
NPA to gross loans and OREO 0.22%  0.22%  0.45%  0.22%  0.45%
NPA to total assets 0.17%  0.17%  0.34%  0.17%  0.34%
          
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios         
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.79%  8.66%  8.30%  8.79%  8.30%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.08%  7.94%  7.48%  8.08%  7.48%
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.70%  8.70%  8.44%  8.70%  8.44%
Risk-based capital ratios:         
CET1 capital ratio 9.32%  9.11%  8.73%  9.32%  8.73%
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.32%  9.11%  8.73%  9.32%  8.73%
Total capital ratio 14.60%  14.42%  12.26%  14.60%  12.26%
          
          

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
     (Dollars in thousands)
        
 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)
       
Assets       
Cash and due from banks$31,047  $21,299  $15,260  $17,394 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 103,646   159,818   90,198   165,637 
Federal funds sold 81,487   84,812   63,041   63,031 
Total cash and cash equivalents 216,180   265,929   168,499   246,062 
        
Securities available for sale, at fair value 169,859   163,075   155,544   150,718 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,637   19,642   19,652   19,657 
Other equity securities, at fair value 3,654   3,762   4,444   5,694 
Restricted equity securities, at cost 4,971   3,862   3,134   2,791 
Loans held for sale 1,799   1,589   1,047   1,643 
        
Loans, net of unearned income 1,774,148   1,716,512   1,587,164   1,524,990 
Less allowance for credit losses 22,181   21,385   20,156   18,423 
Loans, net 1,751,967   1,695,127   1,567,008   1,506,567 
        
Premises and equipment, net 26,694   26,957   27,345   28,585 
Accrued interest receivable 8,321   7,372   6,963   5,699 
Bank owned life insurance 29,697   29,521   29,186   29,677 
Annuities 15,266   15,359   15,478   15,564 
Foreclosed assets 2,903   2,870   2,930   2,930 
Goodwill 16,862   16,862   16,862   16,862 
Core deposit intangible 981   1,062   1,226   1,302 
Other assets 27,736   24,814   25,886   18,974 
        
Total assets$2,296,527  $2,277,803  $2,045,204  $2,052,725 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity       
Liabilities:       
Deposits:       
Noninterest-bearing$418,125  $449,433  $460,977  $499,613 
Interest-bearing 1,498,276   1,474,478   1,259,766   1,267,479 
Total deposits 1,916,401   1,923,911   1,720,743   1,767,092 
        
Other borrowings 4,991   (13)  (19)  19,978 
FHLB advances 55,000   45,000   31,000   26,000 
Subordinated notes 86,582   86,485   86,314   47,042 
Accrued interest payable 1,280   1,063   584   359 
Other liabilities 30,349   24,107   24,863   21,929 
        
Total liabilities 2,094,603   2,080,553   1,863,485   1,882,400 
Stockholders’ equity:       
Common stock 44,307   43,831   43,714   43,529 
Capital surplus 77,671   77,101   76,785   75,835 
Retained earnings 94,429   88,603   73,764   63,956 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,126)  (10,799)  (11,048)  (12,403)
Unvested restricted stock (580)  (709)  (477)  (592)
Vested restricted stock units (777)  (777)  (1,019)   
        
Total stockholders’ equity 201,924   197,250   181,719   170,325 
        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,296,527  $2,277,803  $2,045,204  $2,052,725 
                


    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
   (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Interest income:         
Loans, including fees$30,084  $27,630  $20,052  $83,049 $51,083 
Taxable securities 1,796   1,641   1,010   4,819  2,417 
Nontaxable securities 227   228   323   747  931 
Other interest and dividends 3,097   2,686   1,135   7,473  1,713 
Total interest income 35,204   32,185   22,520   96,088  56,144 
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits 12,732   10,998   2,489   31,498  4,251 
Other borrowings 1,741   1,755   596   4,881  1,439 
Total interest expense 14,473   12,753   3,085   36,379  5,690 
          
Net interest income 20,731   19,432   19,435   59,709  50,454 
Provision for credit losses 773   1,557   1,663   3,511  3,667 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,958   17,875   17,772   56,198  46,787 
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts 442   456   508   1,348  1,433 
Swap fees 453   173   11   622  48 
SBA/USDA fees 74   66   95   274  575 
Mortgage origination fees 158   188   218   446  717 
Net (loss) gain on securities (12)  (45)  (143)  457  (546)
Employee retention credit and related revenue (5,100)  5,100         
Other operating income 1,091   924   650   2,608  1,847 
Total noninterest income (2,894)  6,862   1,339   5,755  4,074 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 5,752   7,863   6,152   19,926  17,859 
Equipment and occupancy expenses 718   694   764   2,095  2,188 
Data processing fees 650   646   599   1,889  1,733 
Regulatory assessments 322   180   235   844  760 
Professional fees related to ERC (1,243)  1,243         
Other operating expenses 2,370   2,806   2,487   7,405  6,638 
Total noninterest expenses 8,569   13,432   10,237   32,159  29,178 
          
Income before income taxes 8,495   11,305   8,874   29,794  21,683 
          
Income tax expense 1,866   2,549   2,174   6,738  5,204 
          
Net income$6,629  $8,756  $6,700  $23,056 $16,479 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.75  $1.00  $0.77  $2.62 $1.87 
          
Diluted earnings per share$0.73  $0.98  $0.75  $2.56 $1.84 
                   


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                  
 Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans, net of unearned income(1)$1,740,582  $30,084 6.86% $1,676,816  $27,630 6.61% $1,480,735  $20,052 5.37%
Taxable securities 156,364   1,796 4.56%  151,107   1,641 4.36%  128,932   1,010 3.11%
Nontaxable securities 45,466   227 1.98%  45,624   228 2.00%  56,738   323 2.26%
Other interest-earnings assets 232,691   3,097 5.28%  218,451   2,686 4.93%  192,699   1,135 2.34%
Total interest-earning assets$2,175,103  $35,204 6.42% $2,091,998  $32,185 6.17% $1,859,104  $22,520 4.81%
Allowance for credit losses (21,606)      (20,154)      (17,250)    
Noninterest-earning assets 128,720       128,999       124,702     
Total Assets$2,282,217      $2,200,843      $1,966,556     
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 88,668   20 0.09%  92,245   20 0.09%  114,517   26 0.09%
Savings and money market accounts 867,066   7,767 3.55%  845,742   6,872 3.26%  811,349   1,644 0.80%
Time deposits 516,290   4,945 3.80%  474,060   4,106 3.47%  281,931   819 1.15%
FHLB advances 43,261   514 4.72%  45,000   529 4.72%  27,380   102 1.47%
Other borrowings 86,621   1,227 5.62%  86,411   1,226 5.69%  47,659   494 4.12%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,601,906  $14,473 3.58% $1,543,458  $12,753 3.31% $1,282,836  $3,085 0.95%
                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits$448,616      $438,987      $491,917     
Other liabilities 28,740       24,882       19,401     
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 477,356       463,869       511,318     
Stockholders’ Equity 202,955       193,516       172,402     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$2,282,217      $2,200,843      $1,966,556     
                  
Net interest income  $20,731     $19,432     $19,435  
Net interest spread(2)    2.84%     2.86%     3.86%
Net interest margin(3)    3.78%     3.73%     4.15%
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)    3.79%     3.74%     4.17%
Cost of funds(6)    2.80%     2.58%     0.69%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits    3.43%     3.12%     0.82%
Cost of total deposits    2.63%     2.38%     0.58%
                     

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans, net of unearned income(1)$1,676,134  $83,049 6.62% $1,373,564  $51,083 4.97%
Taxable securities 149,058   4,819 4.32%  119,224   2,417 2.71%
Nontaxable securities 47,947   747 2.08%  56,157   931 2.22%
Other interest-earnings assets 199,379   7,473 5.01%  202,837   1,713 1.13%
Total interest-earning assets$2,072,518  $96,088 6.20% $1,751,782  $56,144 4.29%
Allowance for credit losses (20,750)      (16,044)    
Noninterest-earning assets 129,083       123,255     
Total Assets$2,180,851      $1,858,993     
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 91,602   59 0.09%  113,427   78 0.09%
Savings and money market accounts 839,827   19,679 3.13%  741,397   2,862 0.52%
Time deposits 464,100   11,760 3.39%  242,869   1,311 0.72%
FHLB advances 35,703   1,202 4.50%  26,115   144 0.74%
Other borrowings 86,453   3,679 5.69%  42,604   1,295 4.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,517,685  $36,379 3.20% $1,166,412  $5,690 0.65%
            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing deposits$442,149      $502,951     
Other liabilities 26,587       16,420     
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities$468,736      $519,371     
Stockholders’ Equity 194,430       173,210     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$2,180,851      $1,858,993     
            
Net interest income  $59,709     $50,454  
Net interest spread(2)    3.00%     3.64%
Net interest margin(3)    3.85%     3.85%
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)    3.87%     3.87%
Cost of funds(6)    2.48%     0.46%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits    3.02%     0.52%
Cost of total deposits    2.29%     0.36%
              

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                
 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross
               
Real estate mortgages:               
Construction and development$229,188  12.9% $228,236  13.3% $255,736  16.1% $222,159  14.5%
Residential 224,499  12.6%  214,897  12.5%  167,891  10.5%  164,296  10.7%
Commercial 1,049,545  59.0%  1,011,815  58.7%  904,872  56.8%  889,942  58.2%
Commercial and industrial 268,283  15.0%  259,195  15.0%  256,553  16.1%  243,577  15.9%
Consumer and other 8,331  0.5%  8,135  0.5%  7,655  0.5%  10,155  0.7%
Gross loans 1,779,846  100.0%  1,722,278  100.0%  1,592,707  100.0%  1,530,129  100.0%
Unearned income (5,698)    (5,766)    (5,543)    (5,139)  
Loans, net of unearned income 1,774,148     1,716,512     1,587,164     1,524,990   
Allowance for credit losses (22,181)    (21,385)    (20,156)    (18,423)  
Loans, net$1,751,967    $1,695,127    $1,567,008    $1,506,567   
                        


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                
 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total
               
                
Noninterest-bearing transaction$418,125 21.8% $449,433 23.3% $460,977 26.8% $499,613 28.3%
Interest-bearing transaction 934,383 48.8%  922,835 48.0%  837,127 48.6%  855,350 48.4%
Savings 38,518 2.0%  41,574 2.2%  49,235 2.9%  78,687 4.5%
Time deposits, $250,000 and under 436,613 22.8%  438,228 22.8%  307,145 17.8%  266,491 15.0%
Time deposits, over $250,000 88,762 4.6%  71,841 3.7%  66,259 3.9%  66,951 3.8%
Total deposits$1,916,401 100.0% $1,923,911 100.0% $1,720,743 100.0% $1,767,092 100.0%
                        


Nonperforming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
        
 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
       
       
Nonaccrual loans$1,082  $1,010  $2,245  $3,950 
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest           
Total nonperforming loans 1,082   1,010   2,245   3,950 
OREO 2,903   2,870   2,930   2,930 
Total nonperforming assets$3,985  $3,880  $5,175  $6,880 
        
Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1) 970   724   832   1,011 
Troubled debt restructured loans – accruing 1,052   1,328   1,292   1,307 
Total troubled debt restructured loans$2,022  $2,052  $2,124  $2,318 
        
Allowance for credit losses$22,181  $21,385  $20,156  $18,423 
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period$1,774,148  $1,716,512  $1,587,164  $1,524,990 
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period$1,779,846  $1,722,278  $1,592,707  $1,530,129 
Total assets$2,296,527  $2,277,803  $2,045,204  $2,052,725 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 2050.00%  2117.33%  897.82%  466.41%
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income 0.06%  0.06%  0.14%  0.26%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.06%  0.06%  0.14%  0.26%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.22%  0.22%  0.32%  0.45%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17%  0.17%  0.25%  0.34%
        
Nonaccrual loans by category:       
Real estate mortgages:       
Construction & Development$  $33  $67  $70 
Residential Mortgages 289   297   565   550 
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 785   671   1,278   2,888 
Commercial & Industrial 8   9   312   434 
Consumer and other       23   8 
Total$1,082  $1,010  $2,245  $3,950 
                

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

 
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
         
Average loans, net of unearned income$1,740,582  $1,676,816  $1,480,735  $1,676,134  $1,373,564 
Loans, net of unearned income$1,774,148  $1,716,512  $1,524,990  $1,774,148  $1,524,990 
Gross loans$1,779,846  $1,722,278  $1,530,129  $1,779,846  $1,530,129 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period$21,385  $19,855  $16,807  $20,156  $14,844 
Impact of adoption of ASC 326$  $  $  $(1,285) $ 
Charge-offs:         
Construction and development 3         3   66 
Residential             7 
Commercial              
Commercial and industrial    44   269   262   269 
Consumer and other       1   6   8 
Total charge-offs 3   44   270   271   350 
Recoveries:         
Construction and development              
Residential 10   17   11   38   46 
Commercial              
Commercial and industrial       204   14   204 
Consumer and other 16      8   18   12 
Total recoveries 26   17   223   70   262 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$(23) $27  $47  $201  $88 
          
Provision for credit losses$773  $1,557  $1,663  $3,511  $3,667 
Balance at end of the period$22,181  $21,385  $18,423  $22,181  $18,423 
          
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period$1,495  $1,285  $  $  $ 
Impact of adoption of ASC 326          1,285    
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 29   210      239    
Balance at the end of the period$1,524  $1,495  $  $1,524  $ 
          
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income 1.25%  1.25%  1.21%  1.25%  1.21%
Allowance to gross loans 1.25%  1.24%  1.20%  1.25%  1.20%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)(0.01)%  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01%
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.18%  0.37%  0.45%  0.28%  0.36%
                    

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
         
Net income$6,629  $8,756  $6,700  $23,056  $16,479 
Add:  One-time retirement related expenses    1,571      1,571    
Add:  Professional fees related to ERC (1,243)  1,243          
Add:  Net OREO (losses) gains (9)  7      (2)   
Less: Employee retention related revenue (5,100)  5,100          
Less: (Loss) gain on securities (12)  (45)  (143)  457   (546)
Less: Tax effect 926   (536)  37   267   142 
Core net income$          9,563  $          7,058  $6,806  $23,901  $16,883 
Average assets$2,282,217  $2,200,843  $1,966,556  $2,180,851  $1,858,993 
Core return on average assets         1.66 %          1.29 %          1.37 %          1.47 %          1.21 %
          
Net income$6,629  $8,756  $6,700  $23,056  $16,479 
Add:  One-time retirement related expenses    1,571      1,571    
Add:  Professional fees related to ERC (1,243)  1,243          
Add:  Net OREO (losses) gains (9)  7      (2)   
Add:  Provision 773   1,557   1,663   3,511   3,667 
Less: Employee retention related revenue (5,100)  5,100          
Less: (Loss) gain on securities (12)  (45)  (143)  457   (546)
Add:  Income taxes 1,866   2,549   2,174   6,738   5,204 
Pretax pre-provision core net income$13,128  $10,628  $10,680  $34,417  $25,896 
Average assets$2,282,217  $2,200,843  $1,966,556  $2,180,851  $1,858,993 
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets         2.28 %          1.94 %          2.15 %          2.11 %          1.86 %
          
Net interest income$20,731  $19,432  $19,435  $59,709  $50,454 
Add:  Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 70   65   86   213   251 
Net interest income - FTE$20,801  $19,497  $19,521  $59,922  $50,705 
          
Net interest margin 3.78%  3.73%  4.15%  3.85%  3.85%
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 0.01%  0.01%  0.02%  0.02%  0.02%
Net interest margin - FTE         3.79 %          3.74 %          4.17 %          3.87 %          3.87 %
          
Total stockholders’ equity$201,924  $197,250  $170,325  $201,924  $170,325 
Less:  Intangible assets 17,843   17,924   18,164   17,843   18,164 
Tangible common equity$184,081  $179,326  $152,161  $184,081  $152,161 
                    

(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
         
Core net income$9,563  $7,058  $6,806  $23,901  $16,883 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,040,687   8,950,847   8,871,116   9,016,603   8,952,600 
Diluted core earnings per share$1.06  $0.79  $0.77  $2.65  $1.89 
          
Common shares outstanding at year or period end 8,834,168   8,738,814   8,705,920   8,834,168   8,705,920 
Tangible book value per share$20.84  $20.52  $17.48  $20.84  $17.48 
          
Total assets at end of period$2,296,527  $2,277,803  $2,052,725  $2,296,527  $2,052,725 
Less:  Intangible assets 17,843   17,924   18,164   17,843   18,164 
Adjusted assets at end of period$2,278,684  $2,259,879  $2,034,561  $2,278,684  $2,034,561 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets         8.08 %          7.94 %          7.48 %          8.08 %          7.48 %
          
Total average shareholders equity$202,955  $193,516  $172,402  $194,430  $173,210 
Less:  Average intangible assets 17,893   17,974   18,203   17,973   18,270 
Average tangible common equity$185,062  $175,542  $154,199  $176,457  $154,940 
Net income to common shareholders$6,629  $8,756  $6,700  $23,056  $16,479 
Return on average tangible common equity 14.21%  20.01%  17.24%  17.47%  14.22%
Average tangible common equity$185,062  $175,542  $154,199  $176,457  $154,940 
Core net income$9,563  $7,058  $6,806  $23,901  $16,883 
Core return on average tangible common equity 20.50%  16.13%  17.51%  18.11%  14.57%
          
Net interest income$20,731  $19,432  $19,435  $59,709  $50,454 
Add:  Noninterest income (2,894)  6,862   1,339   5,755   4,074 
Less: Employee retention related revenue (5,100)  5,100          
Less: (Loss) gain on securities (12)  (45)  (143)  457   (546)
Operating revenue$22,949  $21,239  $20,917  $65,007  $55,074 
          
Expenses:         
Total noninterest expense$8,569  $13,432  $10,237  $32,159  $29,178 
Less: One-time retirement related expenses    1,571      1,571    
Less: Professional fees related to ERC (1,243)  1,243          
Less: Net OREO (losses) gains (9)  7      (2)   
Adjusted noninterest expenses$9,821  $10,611  $10,237  $30,590  $29,178 
Core efficiency ratio 42.79%  49.96%  48.94%  47.06%  52.98%