Restaurants Canada Supports Growth and Stability of the Canadian Foodservice Industry

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is excited to announce the release of the 2023 Foodservice Facts guide. For 31 years, this comprehensive report has been the industry’s go-to resource for the latest foodservice statistics, trends, and forecasts. It provides a snapshot of the current state of the industry and a look at its future.

The Canadian foodservice industry is on track to reach a remarkable milestone with a value of $110 billion, in 2023. This is a testament to the hard work, resourcefulness and entrepreneurial creativity of the individuals who drive our industry. With this incredible growth as the fourth largest private employer, serving 22 million people a day, it is evident the foodservice industry matters to communities across the country.

Despite this growth, over 50 percent of restaurants and foodservice businesses are operating at a loss or barely breaking even. “While we navigate the aftershocks of the pandemic and manage extraordinary levels of inflation, our industry is in a period of rebalancing,” said Kelly Higginson, President, and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “We must regain predictability for operators, and the data in this report will guide us to reassess what is required for our members to thrive.”

With contributions from industry experts, the Foodservice Facts guide covers a wide range of topics, including consumer preferences, market trends, operational and profitability strategies, and sustainability practises.

