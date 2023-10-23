Orthopedic Pain Management and Joint Reconstruction Lead Applications in the Expanding Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Allografts, Viscosupplements), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic regenerative surgical products market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at an attractive CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The primary factors boosting the market growth include the growing older population, easy availability of orthopedic treatments & procedures, and technological advancements. For instance, osteoarthritis, an orthopedic ailment, has been considered the major factor of chronic disability in the geriatric population (aged above 70 years). The product demand was reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the low volume of patient flow for chronic ailments in hospitals & clinics, abated marketing & sales activities, postponed elective surgeries, social distancing, and lockdown protocols.



For example, Anika Therapeutics notified challenges in patient enrollment for its clinical trials owing to the pandemic, which adversely impacted the company's operating results and revenue. However, the company recovered financial performance and operations as elective surgeries restarted post-pandemic. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 78 million adults in the U.S., or 26% of the population, are projected to be diagnosed with arthritis by 2040. The risk of arthritis increases with age and is found to be more common in females.

Another risk factor is obesity. According to the CDC, the prevalence of obesity in the U.S. was estimated to be around 42.4% from 2017 to 2018. Thus, the growing prevalence of orthopedic ailments and the rising aging population & obesity cases are expected to drive market growth. The products used in orthopedic regenerative surgery have a wide range of applications, including gout, joint pain, fibromyalgia, articular defects, osteoarthritis, j

int replacement, and trauma.



This is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. Key players in the market are involved in several strategic initiatives, including R&D projects to introduce new regenerative solutions for pain relief from diseases. For instance, in March 2021, Amniox Medical, Inc., received FDA clearance to proceed with a dosing study using its Investigational New Drug (IND) TTAX03- consisting of the umbilical cord and cryopreserved amniotic membrane, to alleviate facet joint osteoarthritis pain.

Companies Mentioned

Baxter

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

Allosource

Amniox Medical, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Vsy Biotechnology GmbH

Aptissen S.A

Mimedx

Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Report Highlights

The viscosupplements segment held the largest market share of about 42.59% in 2022 owing to the high prevalence of orthopedic conditions, such as osteoarthritis, and increasing product availability in the market

The allografts segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing utilization of allografts

The joint reconstruction segment held the largest revenue share of 35.66% in 2022 in the application segment due to the rising adoption of regenerative solutions in joint reconstruction

The cartilage & tendon repair segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period owing to increasing applications in geriatric patients and sports medicine

The hospital end-use segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of about 49.04% in 2022 as most orthopedic treatments are performed in hospital settings

The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period

Key players in the market are undertaking various strategic initiatives, including product development & launches, R&D, regional expansion, and distribution network expansion

In January 2021, Stryker acquired OrthoSensor, Inc., a private company that specializes in sensor technology and musculoskeletal care

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.14 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4 Market Challenge Analysis

3.3 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping,2022

3.4 Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4.1 Political & Legal

3.4.2 Economic Landscape

3.4.3 Technology Landscape

3.5 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Fda Consideration

3.6.2 Reimbursement Framework

3.6.3 Hcpcs Coding

3.7 Technology Trend Analysis

3.8 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.9 Osteoarthritis Prevalence (2018 to 2030)



Chapter 4 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1.1 Disease Prevalence Analysis

4.1.2 Current Impact Analysis

4.1.3 Future Impact Analysis

4.1.4 Impact On Market Players



Chapter 5 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis,2022 & 2030

5.2 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

5.3 Allograft

5.3.1 Allograft Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1.1 Amniotic Products

5.3.1.1.1 Amniotic Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Others

5.3.2.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Synthetic

5.4.1 Synthetic Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Cell-Based

5.5.1 Cell-Based Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6 Viscosupplement

5.6.1 Viscosupplement Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

6.1 Application Market Share Analysis,2022 & 2030

6.2 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market, By Application, 2018 To 2030

6.3 Orthopedic Pain Management

6.3.1 Orthopedic Pain Management Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Trauma Repair

6.4.1 Trauma Repair Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Cartilage And Tendon Repair

6.5.1 Cartilage And Tendon Repair Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Joint Reconstruction

6.6.1 Joint Reconstruction Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market: Segment Analysis, By End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market, By End-Use, 2018 To 2030

7.3 Hospitals

7.3.1 Hospitals Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.4.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market: Regional Market Analysis 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market - Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vv898

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment