Liquid Biopsy Market To Reach USD 24.7 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Liquid Biopsy Market size was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 24.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 19.3%.

Early cancer detection is crucial for effective treatment and reduced health risks. This helps to determine whether the patient can tolerate the medications they will receive and allows for prompt initiation of treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute, the number of cancer patients is rapidly increasing, and this trend is especially observed in people below the age of 50. Common occurrences of cancer types in men include colorectal, lung, and brain cancer.

Several breast, lung, and colorectal cancers are increasingly observed in women. The increase in cancer cases is largely attributed to lifestyle changes, including higher consumption of foods such as sugar, meat, alcohol, cigarettes, and processed foods and reduced levels of physical fitness. Additionally, research from the National Institutes of Health indicates that microbiomes can contribute to cancer development, underscoring the importance of being mindful of one's diet and environment to prevent the proliferation of harmful microbiomes.

The Liquid Biopsy market is expected to grow significantly due to its wide-end adoption, growing research on cancer, and efforts to develop cancer vaccines. However, it can be limited in detecting low concentrations of tumors in the body. Additionally, regulatory limitations and high occurrences of cancer in underdeveloped countries with no access to medical facilities are some of the significant restraints to the market. Many patients and doctors prefer liquid biopsy over tissue biopsy due to the latter's painful and costly nature for sample collection. Liquid biopsy samples can be collected through urine or blood, making the process less painful and enabling doctors to take multiple samples to monitor the spread of cancer.

Segmentation Overview:

The global liquid biopsy market has been segmented into biomarkers, sample type, application, and region. The analysis of blood samples plays a vital role in the liquid biopsy market. It is an essential tool to identify the infectious agent that causes bloodstream infections. The liquid biopsy technique is mainly utilized to detect lung cancer, which is known to have a high mortality rate within a year of diagnosis due to delayed detection.

Liquid Biopsy Market Report Highlights:

The global liquid biopsy market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 19.3% by 2032.

The liquid biopsy market is growing due to the increasing awareness of cancer prevention and treatment globally.

The cancer cells release biomarkers, which help detect cancer cells through blood or urine test liquid biopsy.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death among men, and this statistic has doubled over the past decade. However, liquid biopsy has proven to be effective in detecting the growth of both the cancer and cancer cells, similar to its success in detecting lung and breast cancer.

Some prominent players in the liquid biopsy market report include Guardant Health, F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, MDxHealth SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Illumina, Natera Inc, Epigenomics AG, and Angle Plc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, Stanford University Researchers developed an approach called TEMPO (tracing expression of multiple protein origins) that combines AI and liquid-biopsy proteomics to generate a proteomic clock that can tell the correct age of a person based on their protein profile.

Angle Plc collaborated with Artios Pharma to develop immunofluorescence assays, which help detect two specific biomarkers in detecting the DNA damage done to the cell.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation:

By Biomarkers: CTC, circulating tumor DNA

By Sample Type: Urine, blood

By Application: Lung, breast, prostate

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

