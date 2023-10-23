Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Approval of base prospectus for listing of green bonds

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 19 October 2023 approved the base prospectus with appendices prepared by Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company's three senior unsecured green bonds, each of NOK 500,000,000 issued on 26 April 2023. The bonds have ISIN NO0012899303, NO0012899295 and NO0012899287, respectively.



The prospectus with appendices is available on the Company's website:

https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/



For further information, please contact:

Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 41 77 20 20

Hans Ljøen, Head of Treasury Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 481 87 750



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is a global seafood group with its head office in Bergen. The Group's approx. 6,000 employees handles between 350,000 and 400,000 tonnes of seafood every year through our value chain, corresponding to around 5 million meals every day. The Group has a vertically integrated value chain for redfish and whitefish, and significant activities using third-party products.

The Group's values - open, honest, responsible and creative - shall represent the very foundations of everything we do, and we work hard to achieve our goal of creating the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. The target for return on capital employed (ROCE) is 18% p.a.. The Group has set a number of targets within sustainability, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030.