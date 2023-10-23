NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Appointment of Ian Somaiya as Chief Financial Officer

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced the appointment of Ian Somaiya as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Somaiya is an established healthcare executive with extensive financial and operational expertise, including over two decades of experience on Wall Street as a prominent biotechnology research analyst.



“We are thrilled to welcome Ian as CFO. Ian is a proven leader, who possesses a breadth of industry experience, as well as deep relationships within the financial community,” said Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of NewAmsterdam. “Ian will provide strategic financial leadership as we continue to invest in obicetrapib’s clinical development and related pre-launch activities and execute on our mission to deliver an effective, convenient LDL-lowering therapy to the millions of dyslipidemia patients in need. We look forward to his many contributions.”

Mr. Somaiya joins NewAmsterdam Pharma with over twenty-five years’ experience in senior leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry. Mr. Somaiya most recently served as CFO and Chief Business Officer of Elucida Oncology and, before that, as CFO of TCR2 Therapeutics, where he guided the company through its initial public offering and two subsequent follow-on offerings, as well as led the company’s finance, reporting, business development and investor relations functions. Prior to joining TCR2, Mr. Somaiya was managing director and head of biotechnology research at BMO Capital Markets. He also served as managing director and equity analyst at Nomura Securities, Piper Jaffray, and Thomas Weisel Partners. He started his career on Wall Street as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley and Prudential Securities. Throughout his 20-year tenure on Wall Street, Mr. Somaiya was a highly esteemed industry equity analyst who conducted comprehensive research on more than 100 biotechnology companies across diverse therapeutic areas, technology platforms, and stages of development. He was recognized for several consecutive years as the “Best on the Street” by The Wall Street Journal for his research coverage in the biotech sector. Mr. Somaiya received a B.A. in Biology and Neuroscience from New York University.

“I am delighted to join such an impressive team of leaders and proven drug developers committed to transforming the standard of care for people at high-risk of cardiovascular disease,” said Mr. Somaiya. “I believe NewAmsterdam is well positioned to achieve this mission in the near-term, with two pivotal readouts for obicetrapib expected next year, and efforts underway to build a commercial organization that can effectively deliver this oral, low-dose, once-daily CETP inhibitor, if approved, to millions of patients globally. I am eager to collaborate with my colleagues to transform NewAmsterdam into a commercial company with the potential to deliver tremendous value to patients and their families, as well as our shareholders.”

About NewAmsterdam

Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been sufficiently adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, cost-effective and convenient LDL-lowering therapy as an adjunct to statins, a class of lipid-lowering medications that are the current standard of care for high-risk CVD patients with high cholesterol. NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, as the preferred LDL-C lowering therapy to be used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease patients.

