SoftIron Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Edge Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftIron , the worldwide leader in private cloud infrastructure, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for the “Gartner Hype Cycle for Edge Computing, 2023.”



Gartner Hype Cycle provides a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals. The five phases of a Hype cycle are innovation trigger, Peak of Inflated Expectations, Trough of Disillusionment, Slope of Enlightenment and the Plateau of Productivity.

SoftIron is recognized in the Gartner report as a Sample Vendor for Edge Storage and the report defines the technology as those that enable the creation, analysis, processing and delivery of data services at, or close to, the location where the data is generated or consumed, rather than in a centralized environment. Gartner predicts that infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders are beginning the process of laying out a strategy for how they intend to manage data at the edge. Although I&O leaders embrace infrastructure as a service (IaaS) cloud providers, they also realize that a significant part of the infrastructure services will remain on-premises, and would require edge storage data services.

The latest Gartner Hype Cycle analyzed 31 emerging technologies and included a Priority Matrix that provides perspective on the edge computing innovations that will have a bigger impact, and those that might take longer to fully mature.

“We are excited to be recognized in the 2023 Garter Hype Cycle for Edge Computing,” said Jason Van der Schyff, COO at SoftIron. “We believe at SoftIron to be well positioned to help our customers address and take advantage of the latest trends and developments in Edge Computing as reported in Gartner’s Hype Cycle.”

For complimentary access to the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Edge Computing and to read in-depth insights from Gartner, visit the SoftIron website: https://softiron.com/gartner-hype-cycle-for-edge-computing-2023/.

About SoftIron

SoftIron is a Silicon Valley-based manufacturer of true private cloud infrastructure. HyperCloud by SoftIron allows organizations to build a true private cloud on-premises that deploys, manages and consumes like public cloud. HyperCloud provides the elasticity of cloud in a solution that is fast and simple to deploy, driving extreme agility. HyperCloud delivers the benefits of AWS Outposts or Azure Stack HCI but in a cloud-neutral solution. Learn more at www.SoftIron.com .

*Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Edge Computing, 2023”, Bob Gill, Thomas Bittman, Philip Dawson, July 25, 2023.

https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/gartner-hype-cycle

