Mechanically Separated Meat Market to Reach US$ 442.9 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Mechanically Separated Meat Market is estimated at US$ 279.1 million in 2023 and is projected to increase in valuation at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market represents a dynamic and innovative segment within the global food industry. Its cutting-edge processes efficiently extract edible meat from animal bones, contributing to cost-effectiveness and waste reduction in food production. This versatility is integral to the creation of a diverse range of products, such as sausages, hot dogs, and chicken nuggets.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9000

Key Segments of Mechanically Separated Meat Industry Research Report

By Type By Form By Sales Channel By Region Poultry

Beef

Pork Frozen

Fresh Direct Sales

Retail Sales Meat & Poultry Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets e-Commerce Retail

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



While challenges related to food safety and consumer perception persist, the industry's proactive approach and commitment to continuous improvement are driving positive changes. Embracing evolving consumer demands for health-conscious and sustainable choices, the mechanically separated meat market remains at the forefront of innovation and adaptation, poised for a promising future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mechanically separated meat market is projected to expand at 4.7% CAGR and reach US$ 442.9 million by 2033.

The market advanced at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2022.

Frozen mechanically separated meat is expected to lead the market by 2033 with a share of 63.8%.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 73 million by 2033-end, up from US$ 51.2 million in 2023.

"Embracing innovation and efficiency, the growing mechanically separated market is reshaping the future of affordable and sustainable meat production," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Manufacturers focus on providing superior-quality products and are committed to customer service excellence. Players are looking to set up new production plants to meet the growing demand for mechanically separated meat. Maintaining a long-term relationship with suppliers and distributors to procure raw materials early is the key strategy among mechanically separated meat producers.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 442.9 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Smithfield Foods

J.A. ter Maten B.V

Trinity GmbH

Wm Morrison

Supermarkets Plc

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9000

In 2023, the global sales of mechanically separated poultry meat have reached a valuation of US$ 160.2 million.

Poultry meat, sourced from chicken and turkey, is gaining widespread popularity, primarily owing to its cost-effectiveness compared to beef and pork. Poultry is generally perceived as a leaner and health-conscious alternative, aligning with evolving consumer preferences for healthier dietary options. This diversification in poultry applications broadens the spectrum of food products where mechanically separated poultry meat can be utilized, including low-fat sausages and processed chicken items, thus expanding its market footprint.

As concerns regarding sustainability and environmental impact continue to mount, poultry meat is increasingly seen as a more eco-friendly choice in contrast to beef and pork. This trend further stimulates demand. In summary, mechanically separated poultry meat is emerging as an affordable, versatile, and environmentally conscious meat product.

The strong demand for frozen mechanically separated meat (MSM) can be attributed to several pivotal factors. Firstly, frozen MSM provides an extended shelf life and convenient storage, rendering it an appealing choice for both consumers and food producers. Within the food sector, the use of frozen MSM streamlines inventory control and reduces food wastage, ultimately improving cost-effectiveness.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mechanically separated meat market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (poultry, beef, pork), form (frozen, fresh), and sales channel (direct sales, retail sales), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Meat Substitute Market : Demand for meat substitutes market was valued at US$ 10 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 13 Billion by the end of 2022, reflecting an annual increase worth 30%.

Grass-fed Meat Market : The global grassfed meat market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market stands at US$ 13 billion in 2023 and is slated to reach US$ 22 billion by 2033.

Processed Meat Market : Presently, the global processed meat market accounts for a value of US$ 335 billion and is estimated to attain a revenue valuation of US$ 519.8 billion by 2033-end. From 2023 to 2033, worldwide processed meat consumption is forecasted to increase at a steady 4.5% CAGR.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.