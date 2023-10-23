Hippos Cannabis Sponsors 22nd Annual Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce Gumbo Flats Pumpkin Run on Saturday, Oct. 28

VIENNA, MO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hippos, Missouri’s premier, modern cannabis company curating fresh experiences at retail locations throughout the state, announced today the Company’s sponsorship and participation in the local 22nd annual Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce Gumbo Flats Pumpkin Run. Hippos is a headline sponsor of the 5K and 10K, starting at 8 a.m., that will be held at the Chesterfield Towne Centre, located in Chesterfield Valley on the corner of Long and Edison. The course will feature an exciting fall harvest Halloween theme and is flat, fast, and USATF certified. Costumes are encouraged for all.



"At Hippos, we work to foster a positive and educational cannabis experience for all our customers, and that extends to encouraging them to enjoy local activities that help them stay healthy and engaged with the community at large,” said Nicholas Rinella, CEO of Hippos Cannabis. "With a portion of the proceeds benefiting the local Assistance League of St. Louis, this event represents our commitment to our community and supporting local charities that help make a difference in the lives of Missouri residents.”

The Hippos team will be on site at the Pumpkin Run with Hippos swag including T-shirts, as well as offering in-store coupon giveaways.

Attendees who register prior to Oct. 27 will be able to claim free swag, including pumpkin-themed technology gloves, in addition to supporting local businesses and getting active in the Chesterfield community. Those interested can register here: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73286/gumbo-flats-pumpkin-run.

For more information about Hippos Missouri-based locations, visit www.hipposcannabis.com. Interviews with Hippos' CEO, Nicholas Rinella, are also available. Contact hippos@cmwmedia.com for more information. To sign up for the Pumpkin Run, contact info@chesterfieldmochamber.com.

About Hippos, LLC

Hippos, LLC is committed to promoting the powerful benefits of cannabis and related products while also prioritizing sustainability to support current and future generations. Hippos, LLC operates dispensaries in Chesterfield, Columbia and Springfield under the name "Hippos Marijuana Dispensary;” a cultivation and manufacturing facility under the name "OG Yields;" and has developed brands such as "Sundro,” "Atta" and "Bad Pony" that are available throughout Missouri for purchase. Hippos is home to the award-winning Brett Hull #16 cannabis strain, and continues to be on the forefront of innovations in concentrate formulations and related technologies. Founded in 2019, Hippos is a recognized champion of patient and adult use access and education initiatives in the state. Stay up-to-date with Hippos at hipposcannabis.com as well as on Instagram.



