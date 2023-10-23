Automotive E-Compressor Market Analysis, Market Size, Trends, OEM, Aftermarket Analysis, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Automotive Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive E-Compressor Market is estimated at US$ 1,564.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An automotive E-compressor, or electric compressor, is a component used in electric and hybrid vehicles to enhance their powertrain efficiency and performance. It serves a similar function to a traditional turbocharger or supercharger in internal combustion engines but operates differently.

The global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) has significantly boosted the demand for E-compressors. These devices are essential for enhancing powertrain efficiency, performance, and range in electric and hybrid vehicles.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global automotive E-Compressor market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, sales channel, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global automotive E-Compressor market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global automotive E-Compressor market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of sales channel, OEMs is expected to take up the major portion of the automotive e-compressor market.

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,564.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 3,148.2 million Growth Rate 10.5% Key Market Drivers Performance Enhancement

Increased fuel efficiency

Rising automotive demand Companies Profiled BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO

MAHLE

Honeywell International

Valeo

GKN Automotive

Infineon Technologies

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automotive E-Compressor market growth include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO, MAHLE, Honeywell International, Valeo, GKN Automotive, and Infineon Technologies, among others.

In June 2023, Garrett Motion Inc. debuted in next-generation automotive e-compressor technology for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company is supporting BMW Group's commitment to developing zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

In April 2023, ZF's Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division revealed an electric high-speed air compressor for fuel-cell-powered M&HCVs.

RationalStat has segmented the global automotive E-Compressor market based on application, sales channel, end user and region

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Passenger Vehicles Sedan Hatchbacks Crossover SUVs Commercial Vehicles Light Weight Heavy Weight Others

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automotive E-Compressor Market US Canada Latin America Automotive E-Compressor Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automotive E-Compressor Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automotive E-Compressor Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automotive E-Compressor Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automotive E-Compressor Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Automotive E-Compressor Report:

What will be the market value of the global automotive E-Compressor market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global automotive E-Compressor market?

What are the market drivers of the global automotive E-Compressor market?

What are the key trends in the global automotive E-Compressor market?

Which is the leading region in the global automotive E-Compressor market?

What are the major companies operating in the global automotive E-Compressor market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global automotive E-Compressor market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

